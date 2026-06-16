Two Alaskans Advance to West Regional Finals on American Ninja Warrior

Nick Hanson and Talus Bunch both qualify for the West Regional Finals after impressive runs on Season 18 of American Ninja Warrior, showcasing Alaska's talent on a national stage.

In the latest episode of Season 18 of American Ninja Warrior , two Alaska ns took on the world-famous obstacle course and emerged victorious in their own ways.

Nick Hanson, a 38-year-old from Unalakleet who calls himself the Eskimo Ninja, completed the entire course and hit the buzzer, automatically qualifying for the West Regional Finals. Meanwhile, 15-year-old Talus Bunch from Wasilla made his debut on the show and, despite not finishing the course, performed well enough to secure a spot in the same regional finals. Their successes highlight the growing presence of Alaskan athletes on the national stage.

Hanson, who has been competing on American Ninja Warrior for 11 years, admitted he was surprised by his performance. He said he did not expect to finish the course, especially given the difficulty of the Kite Surfer obstacle, which has tripped up many competitors. But the self-described old guy found a way to push through, drawing on his experience and determination. After hitting the buzzer, he recalled looking up in disbelief, thinking, Dude, what?

His journey from the small village of Unalakleet to the national spotlight is a testament to his dedication and resilience. Bunch, who is less than half Hanson's age, also impressed viewers and judges with his run. Although he fell short of the final obstacle, his run ranked fourth among non-finishers and 15th overall out of all competitors in his qualifying round. This achievement earned him a place in the West Regional Finals, where he will join Hanson.

Bunch expressed a strong desire to hit the buzzer, and Hanson was quick to offer encouragement, telling him that he crushed it and qualified. Hanson noted that Bunch represented Alaska with pride, carrying the state flag on his shoulders and demonstrating the grit and spirit of the Last Frontier. The success of these two athletes has sparked excitement in Alaska's sports community. Many are now looking forward to the West Regional Finals, where both Hanson and Bunch will compete again.

For Hanson, this might be another step toward his ultimate goal of becoming an American Ninja Warrior champion. For Bunch, it is a promising start to what could be a long career on the show. Their stories serve as inspiration for other Alaskans, proving that with hard work and perseverance, even the toughest obstacles can be overcome.

In addition to the ninja warriors, another Alaskan story made headlines recently: a woman and her dogs survived a bear attack near Cooper Landing. The incident, described as chaos, chaos, chaos, highlights the dangers of living in bear country. The woman managed to fend off the bear and escape with minor injuries, thanks to her quick thinking and the protective instincts of her dogs.

This event, while unrelated to American Ninja Warrior, underscores the resilience of Alaskans in the face of adversity, whether in the wilderness or on an obstacle course. As the West Regional Finals approach, fans of American Ninja Warrior will be watching closely to see how Hanson and Bunch perform. Their qualification is a milestone for Alaska, a state not typically associated with the sport.

With their unique backgrounds and determination, they are sure to make a lasting impression on the competition. Whether they advance further or not, they have already made their mark and inspired a new generation of Alaskan athletes to dream big





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