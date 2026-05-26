Two aid workers suspected of Ebola in Europe; health alert in Lombardy region

Two Italian humanitarian aid workers have developed symptoms consistent with Ebola, prompting a health alert in the northern Lombardy region of Italy. The deadly strain of the virus is spreading rapidly across central Africa with no protective vaccine, sparking fears of a major worldwide health crisis.

Two aid workers have brought suspected cases of Ebola to Europe. A health alert is in place in the northern Lombardy region of Italy after a man and a woman returned from Uganda following a three-month trip.

The deadly strain of the virus is spreading rapidly across central Africa with no protective vaccine, sparking fears of a major worldwide health crisis. More than 900 suspected cases and 234 deaths have been reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Both Italian humanitarian aid workers have developed symptoms consistent with the virus, including high fever, nausea, vomiting, and intestinal problems. They have been transferred to Milan's Sacco Hospital, a specialist facility for the management of high-risk infectious diseases.

The outbreak poses 'very high' risk for Congo, but the risk of disease spreading globally remains low. In an official statement, the Health Ministry said the risk of Ebola in Italy 'remains very low'. A meeting of the European Commission's Health Security Committee was held on Sunday to discuss the Ebola emergency in Africa. All flights to and from Bunia - the eastern DRC city where most cases and deaths have occurred - have been grounded.

In previous Ebola outbreaks, the virus has killed more than half of those infected - many of whom died due to internal bleeding and organ failure. Scientists at Oxford University are racing to develop a Bundibugyo vaccine, but warn that it will take two to three months before the jab can be tested on humans. The UK has announced up to £20million to help contain the outbreak of Ebola in the eastern region of the DRC.

UK health officials have also activated a Returning Workers Scheme. However, experts have warned that the UK is unprepared for the Ebola outbreak, and argue that the population may be at-risk





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Ebola Italy Africa Central Africa Democratic Republic Of Congo Lombardy Region Sacco Hospital European Commission's Health Security Committe Bundibugyo Vaccine Oxford University UK Returning Workers Scheme Health Security Committee Health Ministry UK Health Officials Derek Sloan St Andrew's University UK-Med Healthy World Secure Britain Infectious Disease Outbreaks Global Health International Aid Preserve Funding Maintain This Expertise Use Effective Public Health Tools Protect Our Populations Stay Vigilant Interconnected World Dismissed As Someone Else's Problem Maintain This Expertise Underline The Need To Preserve Funding For Glo

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