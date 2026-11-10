SEGUIN, Texas - Two adults and three children were killed when their vehicle went off a bridge near a major freeway crossing.

Two adults and three children were killed when their vehicle went off a bridge near a major freeway crossing. According to the Seguin Police Department, shortly before 1 p.m. on Sunday, a black Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling eastbound on IH-10 when it left the roadway, went off a bridge, and crashed onto FM 725.

The single-vehicle crash resulted in five fatalities, including two adults and three children. The victims' identities have yet to be released to the public. A single-vehicle crash near FM 725 and Interstate 10 prompted road closures in Seguin on Sunday afternoon, according to the Seguin Police Department. In a traffic alert posted to Facebook, police said at 1:30 p.m. on 11-08-2026 that officers were “currently on scene of a single-vehicle accident near FM 725 and IH-10.

Also read Two adults, three children killed after vehicle goes off bridge near I-10 in Seguin

”Police urged drivers to avoid the area, seek alternate routes and allow extra travel time, adding, “Please use caution and give first responders room to work safely. ” In an update posted at 4:30 p.m. on 11-08-2026, the department said eastbound traffic starting at mile marker 604 on IH 10 would be shut down.

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