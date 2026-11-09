Two adults, three children killed after vehicle goes off bridge near I-10 in Seguin

A single-vehicle crash near FM 725 and Interstate 10 prompted road closures in Seguin on Sunday afternoon, according to the Seguin Police Department.In a traffic alert posted to Facebook, police said at 1:30 p.m. on

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING is in effect for parts of Edwards, Kinney, and Val Verde counties until 12 a.m. on Monday. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for South Texas.

This is expected to be a long duration steady rain event. In a traffic alert posted to Facebook, police said at 1:30 p.m. on 11-08-2026 that officers were “currently on scene of a single-vehicle accident near FM 725 and IH-10. ” SEGUIN, Texas - Two adults and three children were killed when their vehicle went off a bridge near a major freeway crossing.

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According to the Seguin Police Department, shortly before 1 p.m. on Sunday, a black Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling eastbound on IH-10 when it left the roadway, went off a bridge, and crashed onto FM 725. The single-vehicle crash resulted in five fatalities, including one adult male, one adult female, and three children. The victims' identities have yet to be released to the public.

A single-vehicle crash near FM 725 and Interstate 10 prompted road closures in Seguin on Sunday afternoon, according to the Seguin Police Department. In a traffic alert posted to Facebook, police said at 1:30 p.m. on 11-08-2026 that officers were “currently on scene of a single-vehicle accident near FM 725 and IH-10. ” The department said FM 725 would be shut down in both directions while first responders worked the scene.

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Police urged drivers to avoid the area, seek alternate routes and allow extra travel time, adding, “Please use caution and give first responders room to work safely. ” In an update posted at 4:30 p.m. on 11-08-2026, the department said eastbound traffic starting at mile marker 604 on IH 10 would be shut down. Police again asked motorists to use caution and give first responders room to work safely.

PHOTOS: Bands of America brings marching bands from across the country to The Alamodome! Downtown is expected to be especially busy Saturday, Nov. 7, as multiple major events bring large crowds and increased traffic to the city center.

City officials said the Alamodome will host the Bands of America SuperAn employee injured in a Northeast Side business robbery; a male suspect is sought San Antonio police are searching for a suspect accused of punching a Northeast Side employee during a 3:44 a.m. robbery attempt on Loop 410, then fleeing with stolen merchandise. The worker was injured.