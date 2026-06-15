Two acre Encinitas garden blooms with color after waterwise redesign

Homeowners Stephen and Susan Root partnered with garden designer Nan Sterman to replace an aging, water‑intensive yard with a vibrant, drought‑tolerant oasis filled with native and Mediterranean plants, creating a series of garden rooms that bloom from spring through summer.

Stephen and Susan Root transformed their two acre Olivenhain property in eastern Encinitas into a living canvas of color and sustainability. The garden now bursts each spring with orange California poppies, yellow daffodils, purple irises, blue lilacs, bright Mexican sundrops and a kaleidoscope of flowering trees.

Native California and Mediterranean‑climate species line the pathways, cling to the slopes, and shade the pool, creating a vibrant, low‑water oasis that reflects the Roots' vision of beauty without waste. The redesign was guided by neighbor and garden designer Nan Sterman, a botanist trained at Duke and the 2021 horticulturist of the year for the San Diego Horticultural Society.

Sterman, known for her monthly column in the local newspaper, approached the project as a series of garden rooms, allowing each area to develop its own character while maintaining harmony across the whole estate. The collaborative process was marked by humor and mutual respect, with Root granting Sterman ample freedom to select plants that would thrive in the region's dry climate and provide bold visual impact.

Their shared goal was to replace an aging, water‑intensive landscape with a diverse palette of drought‑tolerant plants that would bloom in succession, ensuring color from early spring through late summer. The result is a garden that feels both curated and natural, with winding walkways of decomposed granite guiding visitors past meadow‑like openings, an orchard of fruit trees, and a rocky hillside that mimics the surrounding terrain.

Throughout the property, strategic plantings create visual screens that hide the pool, solar panels and neighboring homes, giving the Roots a sense of privacy while showcasing the garden's artistry. The Root family's journey began in the late 1980s when they acquired one of the last parcels of a once‑bankrupt development. After constructing a southwestern contemporary house on a foundation of 120 truckloads of fill dirt, they initially filled the grounds with fast‑growing, inexpensive trees and shrubs common to the era.

Decades later, the once‑lush but invasive plantings had become gnarled, thirsty, and unsightly, prompting the Roots to seek a comprehensive overhaul. Their encounter with Sterman at the Encinitas Garden Festival in 2012 sparked a partnership that would span several years. Sterman started with a single section, soon expanding to the entire property as the scope of work grew.

She emphasized an intuitive division of space, allowing each garden room to emerge based on how it felt rather than strict design plans. The transformation showcases the potential of waterwise gardening in Southern California, proving that large‑scale color and ecological responsibility can coexist. It serves as an inspiring example for homeowners seeking to replace high‑maintenance lawns with resilient, beautiful landscapes that celebrate native flora while reducing water use





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Gardening Waterwise Design Southern California Native Plants Landscape Renovation

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