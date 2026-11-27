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Two people are accused of taking a woman’s necklace, debit card and car keys at gunpoint after arranging to meet her for a jewelry sale in September.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people are accused of taking a woman’s necklace, debit card and car keys at gunpoint after arranging to meet her for a jewelry sale in September. According to arrest affidavits, the robbery happened at about 12:13 p.m. on Sept. 16 on the North Side. The victim had agreed to meet someone after speaking with him on an Instagram video call about selling a necklace.

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When the victim arrived, one suspect and an unidentified person approached her. Both allegedly pointed a handgun at her and demanded the necklace. The unidentified person then told the other suspect to take the victim's debit card and car keys. The suspects fled on foot.