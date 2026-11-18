ABC News placed a desk assistant and an editor on paid leave after an Oct. 7 report falsely claimed 1789 Capital invested $2.5 billion in Anduril Industries. The story was removed and republished with extensive corrections.

ABC News placed a low-level desk assistant and an editor on paid leave following an internal investigation into a botched Oct. 7 report about Donald Trump Jr., the Status newsletter reported Tuesday.

Within ABC, the two are expected to be fired, according to the piece. An ABC News spokesperson declined to comment to The Post beyond saying that no one's employment status has changed. The Oct. 7 report falsely stated that Trump Jr.'s venture capital firm, 1789 Capital, poured a whopping $2.5 billion into defense contractor Anduril Industries. In fact, the firm only invested about $50 million.

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ABC Removes Botched Report Regarding Trump Venture

The story attempted to raise questions about potential conflicts of interest. After the story came out, ABC reportedly removed it from the website and told other reporters that the piece was published prematurely, according to the Puck news outlet. A revised version of the piece was then published with a lengthy correction. The correction stated that a version of the story published on Oct. 7 contained errors in the description of certain company investments, government contracts and event chronologies.

After subsequent reporting, the revised version contained corrected information and additional context regarding some of those investments, contracts and events. Among other problems with the story, ABC News reportedly failed to seek comment from 1789 Capital prior to initial publication.

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A 1789 Capital spokesperson expressed outrage on social media over ABC allegedly refusing to make an initial correction, saying that ABC is currently running a cover-up operation, ignoring all requests for correction or retraction while telling their buddies to spread the word that this was nothing more than a CMS publication timeline error. It is false to say Vulcan, Firehawk, and PsiQuantum are backed by Don Jr. and Eric Trump, the spokesperson added, citing other companies referenced in the original report.

Trump Firm Denies Investment Claims And Access

ABC News quoted a 1789 spokesperson in the article as saying that Don Jr. has no ability to decide any investments at this fund. Alexa Henning, a spokesperson for 1789 Capital, told The Post on Wednesday that this should serve as a cautionary tale for any other reporters who continue to traffic in this false narrative. Trump Jr. has insisted all his firm's deals are aboveboard.

The snafu comes as other outlets have sought to bring scrutiny to 1789 Capital, with Politico recently covering its stakes in companies vying for NASA contracts. Democrats are expected to go after Trump family members once they take control of Congress in January. In response to recent questions from Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, a 1789 spokesperson accused him of making unsubstantiated and emotional aspersions about 1789 Capital and its investment success.

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during a campaign event for Byron Donalds, a Republican candidate for governor of Florida, in Hialeah, Florida, on Oct. 29, 2026. The botched story was yanked and then republished with an embarrassing boatload of corrections.