San Jose police arrested two 19-year-old suspects after they punched a victim to steal his dog, Kiki, near a bus stop. The suspects were identified via license plate readers, and the dog was recovered at one of their residences.

The 19-year-old suspects in this case were identified through license plate readers. Two men were arrested on suspicion of forcefully stealing someone's puppy in San Jose, police said Monday.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of forcefully stealing someone's puppy in San Jose, police said Monday. On Wednesday at noon, officers responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery near Lundy Avenue and Berryessa Road. According to police, the victim was waiting at a bus stop with their dog "Kiki" when a vehicle stopped in the road.

Also read SJPD arrests two men, recovers stolen dog after violent San Jose bus stop robbery

A suspect got out of the car and attempted to grab Kiki; when the victim refused to hand the dog over, they were repeatedly punched in the face. The suspect was able to remove the dog from its owner's arms and jump back in their car. The vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived. The 19-year-old suspects in this case were identified through license plate readers.

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Arrest warrants were issued for both of them along with search warrants for their residences. The dog was located at one of the residences, police allege. Copyright 2026 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.