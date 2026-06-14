Twitch Streamer Arrested for Riding on Amazon Van During Knicks Game

Nina Lin, a popular Twitch streamer, was arrested in Midtown Manhattan while sitting atop a moving Amazon delivery van during a Knicks game. She was charged with disorderly conduct after a crowd gathered and police intervened. Lin later streamed about celebrating the Knicks victory from a cell and blamed her cameraman for fleeing with her equipment.

Prominent Twitch streamer Nina Lin , known online as NinaDaddyisBack, was arrested in Midtown Manhattan on Saturday night during a New York Knicks game. The incident occurred at the intersection of 42nd Street and 6th Avenue when Lin was observed riding atop a moving Amazon delivery vehicle while filming her stream.

A large crowd quickly gathered around the vehicle, demanding that she dismount. Before being taken into custody, Lin was seen handing some of her equipment to her cameraman. She initially told the cameraman, "They are not going to arrest you, shit," but was immediately handcuffed and placed under arrest for disorderly conduct. Lin later explained on her stream that she believed the police were merely assisting her down and did not realize she would be detained.

She quipped, "I celebrated the f**king Knicks win in the cell," and launched a criticism at her cameraman for fleeing the scene with her valuable gear, including her passport, as she had a flight to Bali scheduled for the following night. The arrest was captured on video and widely shared online. The reporting is attributed to Dean Moses, Police Bureau Chief at amNewYork and a resident photographer, who covers NYPD, crime, criminal justice, and breaking news





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Twitch Streamer Arrest Knicks Amazon Midtown Disorderly Conduct Nina Lin

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