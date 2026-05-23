Twister Sequel, Starring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones, Turns into Major Blockbuster and Critical Hit

Emerging filmmakers like Lee Isaac Chung are rising to the top, ensuring that diverse voices are heard in storytelling. The Twister sequel, starring Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos, and directed by Chung, proved to be a successful and critically acclaimed film. This success is attributed to Chung's passionate direction, well-paced and intelligent script with memorable moments, and a strong focus on themes connecting with the original Twister film.

The epic chaos and extravagant drama of the survival genre are perfect for the big screen. From emotionally-driven missions to save Earth in "Armageddon" and the strange prediction of the future in "Contagion" to Tom Holland's breakout in The Impossible and the hugely successful blockbuster Titanic, you just can't beat a disaster movie.

In 2024, one of the best cult hits from the genre, 1996's Twister, got a long-awaited legacy sequel that didn't disappoint. Starring The Running Man's Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos, and more, Twisters ​​​​captured the same sense of pulse-racing adventure and adrenaline-fueled terror that made the original so popular, but also updated it for a modern audience.

The Lee Isaac Chung-directed sequel was a big hit both commercially and critically, scoring big at the box office by earning a whopping $372 million worldwide and becoming the 19th highest-grossing movie of 2024





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Twister Sequel Glen Powell Daisy Edgar-Jones Anthony Ramos Lee Isaac Chung Mediocre Review Mediocre Review By Jeff Ewing Critically Acclaimed One Of The Ten Most-Watched Movies On Hulu Popular And Critically Acclaimed Worldwide Success

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