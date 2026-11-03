Twisted Metal Season 3 Wrapped: Anthony Mackie Confirms Major Creative Shifts and Calypso Return

Anthony Mackie reveals that Twisted Metal Season 3 production has wrapped. David Reed takes over as showrunner while Anthony Carrigan returns as Calypso ahead of a potential 2027 release.

Anthony Mackie has officially confirmed that filming for the third season of Peacock's action series, Twisted Metal, is complete. The two-time Emmy nominee shared this milestone during a recent interview, signaling that the highly anticipated installment has moved past its production phase and into post-production. This confirmation comes roughly four months after the second season concluded its run, bringing a sense of closure to the overhaul that has reshaped the show's creative direction.

The adaptation of Sony's popular video game franchise now faces a significant transition as it prepares for its next chapter. Mackie, who stars as the amnesiac delivery driver John Doe, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, describing the series' plot and on-set atmosphere as ridiculous in the best possible way. His recent comments suggest that the cast and crew were eager to build upon the critical success of the previous season while pushing the narrative into new, more chaotic territory.

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David Reed Takes Over Showrunning Duties

David Reed, known for his work on The Boys, has officially replaced Michael Jonathan Smith as the showrunner for Twisted Metal season three. This leadership change marks a pivotal moment for the series, as original showrunner Smith departed alongside former director Mike Mitchell, who also confirmed he would not be returning. Reed's appointment signals a fresh creative vision for the post-apocalyptic world that Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz's Quiet inhabit.

The transition in leadership has not deterred the cast from their commitment to the project. Mackie indicated that the new team sought to elevate the stakes after the widespread acclaim of season two. The creative goal was to find innovative ways to blow things up and kill characters while simultaneously putting the show on another level of intensity and production value. This shift in tone aims to maintain the show's unique blend of dark humor and high-octane action.

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Core Cast Returns With Evolved Storylines

Despite the changes behind the camera, key performers have remained with the production to ensure continuity in character arcs. Anthony Carrigan, who plays the foul-mouthed tournament sponsor Calypso, has returned for the new season. Mackie noted that it was lucky for the production to get Carrigan back, given the complex villainous role he plays in the ongoing narrative.

The dynamic between Mackie's John Doe and Beatriz's Quiet continues to serve as the emotional core of the series. Mackie described the duo as a great partnership, filled with a volatile chemistry where everything is like a game of rock-paper-scissors to see who gets punched in the face next. This established relationship provides a stable foundation as the story evolves into more extreme directions under the new creative team.

New Villains and Release Timeline Predictions

Twisted Metal season three introduces additional threats to the post-apocalyptic landscape, including a new villain brought to life by Mark Hamill. Hamill joined the cast at the start of production as Pope Charlie Kane, the father of the fan-favorite character Sweet Tooth, who is portrayed by Will Arnett and Joe Seanoa. Kane's arrival promises to bring a threatening new presence to the show, expanding the lore surrounding the game's most iconic figures.

Production for this season officially began in June and wrapped just over three months later. This timeline is slightly longer than previous production cycles, suggesting that the season may feature larger and more complex set pieces that required additional filming time. The extended production schedule highlights the effort being put into delivering a visually spectacular experience for viewers.

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History suggests that the gap between wrapping production and streaming releases is steadily decreasing for the series. The debut episodes for season one took approximately eleven months to air after filming wrapped in May 2022. Season two reduced this turnaround time to nine months, indicating a more efficient pipeline. If Twisted Metal maintains this accelerated pace, season three could potentially arrive by late July in 2027, keeping with the show's traditional release schedule. This rapid turnaround ensures that the tension and hype generated by the new creative direction will remain high among the fanbase as they await the next wave of car combat and survival drama.