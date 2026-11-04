Twisted Metal Season 3 Finale and New Showrunner David Reed Announced

Mackie confirms Twisted Metal Season 3 production wrapped in November 2025 as David Reed takes over from Michael Jonathan Smith, with Anthony Carrigan and Stephanie Beatriz returning.

Production for the third season of the Peacock series Twisted Metal officially concluded in November 2025. Matthew Mackie, who stars as John Doe and serves as an executive producer on the project, confirmed that filming began in June of that year. Mackie emphasized his continued dedication to the show, describing the narrative as having a "ridiculous nature" and highlighting the unique "stupidity" witnessed on set throughout the production process.

Season 3 Production Wraps With New Showrunner

Although filming for the upcoming season has ended, reports indicate that showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith will not return to oversee the final season. David Reed, who is known for his previous work on the series The Boys, will assume the showrunner duties moving forward. This transition marks a significant shift in creative leadership for the adaptation of the Sony Interactive Entertainment video game franchise, which Smith originally developed alongside Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

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Mackie Praises Cast and Creative Evolution

Mackie expressed strong enthusiasm for the third installment, stating that the team successfully reunited with the returning cast to evolve the story further. He specifically praised his co-star Anthony Carrigan for returning to the series, noting that the progression from the first season to the second demonstrated clear growth. Mackie described the current season as going "off the Richter," suggesting a significant increase in intensity and scale compared to previous entries.

Stephanie Beatriz Returns as Quiet

The lead actor also directed high praise toward Stephanie Beatriz, who plays the character Quiet in the series. Mackie described Beatriz as an "awesome partner" and highlighted the strong dynamic between the two leads. He characterized their on-screen interaction as a constant game of "rock-paper-scissors" to determine who would get punched in the face next, a dynamic that he promised will be fully showcased in the new season.

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Release Timeline Points to 2027 Debut

Peacock has not yet disclosed the exact premiere date for the third season. However, the show's previous release pattern offers a potential clue for viewers. The first season premiered in 2023, and the second season followed in 2025. This establishes a two-year gap between seasons, suggesting that the next installment may follow the same schedule and arrive sometime in 2027.

Future Outlook for the Franchise

As the production team transitions to David Reed, the focus remains on delivering a season that Mackie believes will be "really fun" for the audience. The creative team aims to capitalize on the momentum built in the first two seasons while introducing new elements under Reed's direction. Fans are now awaiting further updates from Peacock regarding the specific release window for the completed third season.