Twisted Metal Season 3 Adds Star Wars Legend Mark Hamill in Key Role

Peacock's Twisted Metal renews for Season 3 with Mark Hamill joining as Pope Charlie Kane, while facing showrunner changes and the exit of Mike Mitchell's character.

The post-apocalyptic action comedy series Twisted Metal has solidified its status as a major hit for Peacock . While the 2023 debut received mixed reviews, the second season dramatically improved, earning critical acclaim and a third-season renewal last fall.

As production for the new season nears, the cast has expanded significantly with the addition of Mark Hamill, the iconic Star Wars actor, in a recurring but important role. Hamill will portray Pope Charlie Kane, the leader of the Eastern Sovereignty and the estranged father of Sweet Tooth, a central antagonist. Anthony Mackie, who stars as John Doe and serves as an executive producer, expressed enthusiasm, calling Hamill a legend and an honor to work with.

This casting is particularly notable given the behind-the-scenes changes for Season 3. David Reed, known for his work on The Boys, has taken over as showrunner, replacing the previous team.

Additionally, Mike Mitchell, who played Stu and whose character won the Twisted Metal tournament at the end of Season 2, will not return. His departure raises questions about how the storyline will progress, especially since Stu seemed poised for a larger role. The combination of a new showrunner, the absence of a key character, and the addition of a star like Hamill suggests Season 3 may shift in tone or direction.

Mark Hamill brings a wealth of experience, especially in complex and villainous roles, beyond his legendary portrayal of Luke Skywalker. His voice work as the Joker in various Batman animations is particularly acclaimed, showcasing his range. Although Twisted Metal Season 3 lacks a release date and further details, Hamill's involvement has heightened anticipation.

The series, based on the video game franchise, blends dark humor with high-octane action, and Hamill's character as a charismatic yet likely ruthless leader fits the world perfectly. Fans will be eager to see how his performance influences the narrative and whether the new creative team can maintain the momentum from Season 2





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Hamill to Play Charles Kane in Twisted Metal Season 2Twisted Metal, a Peacock TV series based on the PlayStation video game series, has announced that Mark Hamill will play Charles Kane, the father of Sweet Tooth, in its second season. The series, created by Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, has been a huge success, becoming one of Peacock's most-binged shows. The second season is expected to be just as successful, with Anthony Carrigan reprising his role as Calypso and Anthony Mackie leading the series.

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