Twins Should Trust Kaelen Culpepper Instead of Signing Another Shortstop

The Minnesota Twins should open 2027 with Kaelen Culpepper at shortstop.

. Crawford is the kind of veteran a team could sign to bridge a prospect’s first full season. Culpepper has made a case to take those starts himself.

Minnesota Twins shortstop Kaelen Culpepper. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Culpepper hit .271/.367/.478 with 14 home runs in 74 games for Triple-A St. Paul before his August promotion. He hit .274/.328/.393 in 33 games with Minnesota and started every one at shortstop. Giving him the job would let manager Derek Shelton stick with the alignment that.

Also read Red Sox Could Be Twins’ Biggest Competitor in Ryan Jeffers Sweepstakes

He also chased 42.8% of pitches outside the zone and struck out in 21.9% of his plate appearances. Pitchers can limit his ability to make contact by tempting him with breaking balls off the plate. Laying off more of those pitches could help him draw walks and get better pitches to hit.noted his arm strength and questioned whether his first step and range would let him stay at the position.

A full run of starts would give the Twins a chance to see how often he gets to grounders on either side. Former Seattle Mariners third baseman J.P. Crawford. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Crawford hit .221/.335/.352 with 14 home runs and 64 walks for Seattle.

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His patience would help the lineup, while his minus-13 Outs Above Average at shortstop in 2026 makes him a risky choice to shore up the defense. Isiah Kiner-Falefa could cover shortstop, second and third. Statcast credited him with eight Outs Above Average overall, and he hit .242/.322/.311 in 66 games for the Boston Red Sox. Boston signed him for one year and $6 million last winter.

A similar deal would buy experience in a utility role the Twins can ask Ryan Kreidler to cover.. Victor Caratini is under contract, and the Twins would still need someone to share the catching workload if Jeffers signs elsewhere. Use the end of May as a checkpoint.

If Culpepper is still chasing about 43% of pitches outside the zone and his strikeout rate approaches 30%, or if his first step consistently costs him outs, give him everyday work at Triple-A. Kreidler made 40 starts at shortstop in 2026 and could cover while Culpepper adjusts. Kreidler hit .218/.286/.379 last season, so if Minnesota needs more than a short-term fill-in, it should look for a shortstop with range on the trade market.

Alvin Garcia is a Puerto Rico-born sportswriter and U.S. Army veteran. He has covered Major League Baseball since 2022, producing breaking news, game coverage, analysis, roster stories and player features for national and team-focused publications. His previous work has appeared at Heavy, The Sporting News, Athlon Sports, Yardbarker, and FanSided. Garcia brings a data-informed, fan-focused approach to his coverage.