Twins DFA pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson after rough start

The former Mets pitching prospect was designated for assignment on Saturday after struggling mightily for Minnesota so far this season.

The former Mets pitching prospect was designated for assignment on Saturday after struggling mightily for Minnesota so far this season. Woods Richardson, who was a second-round pick by the Mets in the 2018 MLB draft, had posted a sky-high 7.74 ERA across 47 2/3 innings in 2026 before being let go.

The 25-year-old right-hander was one of two pitching prospects, alongside Anthony Kay, that the Mets sent to Toronto inSimeon Woods Richardson of the Minnesota Twins pitches in the first inning during the game between the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on Thursday, May 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Woods Richardson, who was just 18 years old and pitching in Single-A at the time, was ranked as the No. 6 prospect in the Mets’ farm system by MLB Pipeline when he was dealt to the Blue Jays. package for right-hander Jose BerriosWoods Richardson would make his big league debut in 2022 and join the Twins’ starting rotation full-time in 2024.

He had a respectable 4.11 ERA for the Twins in 2024-25 across 51 games , but things fell apart this season. Simeon Woods Richardson of the Minnesota Twins pitches during the game between the Houston Astros and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Monday, May 18, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Woods Richardson had nearly as many walks as strikeouts for a Minnesota team looking for answers, sitting at 27-31 with the eighth-worst ERA in baseball heading into Saturday’s play. He was removed from the team’s rotation earlier this month, but was forced back into the starter role on Thursday and gave up five runs in fewer than three full innings on the mound.





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