‘Twin Peaks,’ ‘Wild at Heart,’ ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Producer Sigurjón “Joni” Sighvatsson to Receive Locarno Award

The Iceland-born, U.S.-based film, TV and music video producer, who has also been behind Kathryn Bigelow and Jim Sheridan films, will he honored with the Raimondo Rezzonico Award.

will honor a trailblazing Iceland-born, U.S.-based film, music video and TV producer who has been behind some of the most popular and renowned movies and series of the past decades: Sigurjón “Joni” Sighvatsson.

He will be celebrated with the Raimondo Rezzonico Award in the Swiss town’s Piazza Grande on the evening of Aug. 6, with the official program screening two key films from his career:“Whether as co-founder of Propaganda Films in 1986 – a powerhouse that once produced a third of all music videos in the United States, including early works by Zack Snyder, Spike Jonze, Gore Verbinski, Michael Bay and co-founder David Fincher – or as producer for, has played a crucial role in seeking out new talent and in shaping the pop aesthetics of the modern era,” Locarno said on Tuesday.

“Over a remarkable career, he has produced over 60 feature films or TV series – notablyNetflix Sets Korean Crime Drama 'Paper Man' With Cho Jung-seok, Park Hae-soo and Claudia Kim Added the fest: “Sighvatsson’s collaborations with filmmakers like Nicolas Winding Refn and Jim Sheridan – as well as artists like Douglas Gordon and Philippe Parreno – have yielded cult classics that continue to exert a powerful influence on younger filmmakers around the world.

”: “Characterized by a deeply European perspective but immersed in the workings of the industry in the United States, Sigurjón ‘Joni’ Sighvatsson shaped a true ‘politique du producteur,’ allowing artists, such as David Lynch, to create their works in complete freedom and supporting authors, such as Kathryn Bigelow, to make some of the most personal films of her career. His instinct as a producer profoundly influenced the course of ’90s cinema, while his attitude of favoring originality and independence as a principle made him a point of reference for a whole generation of filmmakers who looked to Sighvatsson’s work as a model of audacity, integrity, creativity and vision.

” The Raimondo Rezzonico Award, offered by the Municipality of Minusio in Switzerland, was established in 2002 in memory of the man who was president of the Locarno festival 1981-1999. The 79th edition of Locarno will take place Aug. 5-15.

‘The Accompanist’ Review: Susan Sarandon and Aubrey Plaza in Zach Woods’ Sharply Acted but Overly Precious Feature Debut‘The Last Day’ Review: Alicia Vikander and Victoria Pedretti Shine in a ‘Mrs. Dalloway’ Reinterpretation About the Perils of Modern MotherhoodLord Miller to Produce High Concept Sci-Fi Comedy ‘I Promise We’re Cool’ with Rising Comedy Talent for Universal The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





THR / 🏆 411. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'He probably has unlimited love': St. George man reflects on life with twin with Down syndromeJordan and Logan Fowlke are twin brothers who have a unique and rare connection — Jordan Fowlke has Down syndrome and Logan Fowlke doesn't.

Read more »

Father, twin 10-year-old boys dead in apparent murder-suicide in Canoga Park, police sayA father and his two 10-year-old sons are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Canoga Park on Sunday, according to police.

Read more »

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 Peaks as the Best DC Studios Show Yet (Review)My Adventures with Superman Season 3 is the best season of the Adult Swim anime influenced series yet

Read more »

Father, twin boys dead in suspected Canoga Park murder-suicideA Canoga Park neighborhood is left devastated after a shooting at a family gathering left a father and his twin sons dead over the weekend in what authorities are investigating as a suspected murder-suicide.

Read more »