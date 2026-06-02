Twin Peaks Actor Owain Rhys Davies Dies at 44

Twin Peaks actor Owain Rhys Davies has died at the age of 44. The screen and stage star was best known for his role as Agent Wilson on Twin Peaks: The Return. His brother Rhodri shared the news of his sudden death, writing on social media that it was with profound sadness that he and his father shared the news that Owain had passed away. Owain's friends and colleagues have paid tribute to the actor, remembering his love, friendship, and generosity. The Welsh National Theatre has also paid tribute to the actor from Cardiff, saying that they were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Owain Rhys Davies at the age of 44.

Twin Peaks actor Owain Rhys Davies has died at the age of 44. The screen and stage star was best known for his role as Agent Wilson on Twin Peaks : The Return.

Owain's brother Rhodri shared the news of his sudden death, writing on social media that it was with profound sadness that he and his father shared the news that Owain had passed away. He added that the reach of Owain's love, friendship, and generosity was vast. Rhodri wrote that there were still questions that remained unanswered regarding the circumstances of his death, but their understanding at this stage was that Owain had passed suddenly, naturally, and peacefully.

The outpouring of messages they had received over the past few days had been deeply moving and a testament to the impact Owain had on so many lives. Owain was fortunate enough to have more than one family, alongside his biological one he built extraordinary family-like bonds with many of his closest friends, colleagues, and loved ones.

Coronation Street star Hayley Tamaddon was among Owain's celeb friends to share devastated tributes online, writing that it was heartbreaking to hear that her beautiful friend had passed away. She added that Owain was loved by so many and that he lit up every room he went into. As well as Twin Peaks, Owain also appeared in the Disney production, Alice Through the Looking Glass and the 2019 British satirical horror movie A Serial Killer's Guide To Live.

He also had numerous roles in award-winning West End productions such as Mamma Mia! , The Wizard of Oz, By Jeeves, and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum at the Royal National Theatre. The Welsh National Theatre has also paid tribute to the actor from Cardiff, saying that they were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Owain Rhys Davies at the age of 44.

They added that Owain was a remarkable talent whose work enriched Welsh theatre and screen, and whose contribution to the performing arts will be remembered by audiences, colleagues, and friends alike. His passion, creativity, and dedication to his craft made a lasting impact on the cultural life of Wales. The Welsh performing arts community is poorer for his loss, and they can only imagine the many more stories he would have gone on to tell.

Their thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Owain's family, friends, loved ones, and all those who had the privilege of working alongside him. They ended their statement with Cysga'n dawel, Owain.





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Twin Peaks Owain Rhys Davies Agent Wilson Rhodri Hayley Tamaddon Coronation Street Disney Alice Through The Looking Glass A Serial Killer's Guide To Live West End Productions Mamma Mia! The Wizard Of Oz By Jeeves A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum Royal National Theatre Welsh National Theatre Cysga'n Dawel

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