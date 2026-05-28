Twin Girl Killed, Brother Injured in Lancashire Half-Term Car Crash

A five-year-old girl died and her twin brother was seriously hurt in a collision between a Skoda and a VW Golf on the A59 in Gisburn, Lancashire. The family's matriarch was driving the children. Police investigate and seek witnesses.

A devastating road collision on the A59 in Gisburn, Lancashire has claimed the life of five-year-old Alana Moscrop and left her identical twin brother with severe injuries.

The tragic incident occurred last Thursday during the half-term break when the vehicle carrying the children and their grandmother collided with a high-performance Volkswagen Golf R. Emergency services responded to the crash scene at approximately 3:55 p.m. The family's Skoda Karoq, traveling westbound, was involved in the impact. Alana succumbed to her injuries in the hospital five days later, despite intensive medical efforts. Her twin brother remains in serious condition.

The children's mother, Natalie Knowles, and father, Andrew Moscrop, have publicly shared poignant tributes and photographs of their vibrant daughter. Alana's grandfather, Dave Moscrop, also confirmed the passing in an emotional Facebook post, expressing gratitude to emergency personnel and requesting prayers for all affected. The community has rallied around the grieving family, with social media flooded with messages describing Alana as a beautiful and sweet girl.

Lancashire Police have confirmed that the driver of the Volkswagen, a man in his twenties, suffered serious injuries and continues to receive hospital treatment. He is currently being treated as a witness by detectives. A police spokesperson emphasized that the investigation is still in its preliminary stages and urged the public to avoid speculation, which can cause additional distress to the family.

Authorities are actively appealing for witnesses or any dashcam footage from the vicinity around the time of the collision to establish the full circumstances. Specially trained family liaison officers are providing support to the Moscrop family during this profoundly difficult period





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Car Crash Child Death Twin Siblings Lancashire Police Road Collision A59 Gisburn Family Tragedy Investigation Witness Appeal

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