Mercury is also one of the least explored worlds in the solar system. In the history of space travel, only two probes have ever visited it. That is, until this week.

from SUN 1:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox The four composite BepiColombo spacecraft is approaching Mercury.

Solar electric propulsion thrusters are turned off, priming the spacecraft for the beginning of complex planetary arrival sequence. BepiColombo has arrived in orbit around Mercury carrying two robotic explorers that will map the innermost planet. The mission is a joint endeavor between the European Space Agency and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. Mercury is also one of the least explored worlds in the solar system.

Also read The BepiColombo spacecraft is finally entering orbit around Mercury

In the history of space travel, only two probes have ever visited it. That is, until this week. The European Space Agency announced that BepiColombo has arrived around the innermost planet after an eight-year, 6-billion-mile journey that lifted off in 2018 and included one lap around Earth, two trips around Venus, and eight loops of its intended target before finally settling into orbit.

BepiColombo carries an explorer built by the European Space Agency and one developed by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency as part of a $2 billion joint mission. The two robotic craft will go their separate ways next month to start mapping the solar system’s smallest planet. Having been visited only by NASA’s Mariner 10 craft in the 1970s and NASA’s Messenger probe, which stayed in orbit from 2011 until it crashed into the planet in 2015, many mysteries surround Mercury.

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ESA lists Some chemical evidence uncovered during the Messenger mission hinted that Mercury may have formed much farther away from the sun, possibly as far away as where Mars is now. Thanks to an orbit that keeps it between 29 million and 43 million miles from the sun, the surface of Mercury can reach 800 °F , but when Messenger looked at the planet’s poles, it detected reflections that appeared to be ice.

For a long time, scientists assumed Mercury was a dead world. But Messenger found strange geological features not seen on other worlds. They are suspected of being caused by material evaporating off Mercury. If those features are actually changing, that would indicate that Mercury is an active, living planet and could potentially include clues into how those features formed.

A thermal infrared spectrometer will map the minerals on Mercury’s surface, helping scientists learn why despite having a crater-ridden dusty surface like the Moon, Mercury only reflects about two-thirds as much light. Mercury and Earth are the only two rocky planets with a magnetic field. Scientists thought that Mercury’s core would have cooled and solidified, but the magnetic field indicates that something else is going on.

Information for this article was taken from the European Space Agency and The Associated Press. This story was reported from Orlando, Florida.