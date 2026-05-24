Twin brother of Texas teen who was fatally stabbed accepts both of their diplomas at graduation

Austin Metcalf's twin, Hunter, walked across the stage in black and gold regalia at Memorial High School's ceremony, accepting both of their diplomas. The 18-year-old graduated Cum Laude, a weighted GPA of 4.0 or above. Karmelo Anthony, 19, is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing and his trial is scheduled to begin on June 1.

The twin brother of a Texas teen who was fatally stabbed last year accepted both of their diplomas at graduation. Austin Metcalf , 17, bled out in his brother's arms after the then-17-year-old Karmelo Anthony attacked him in the bleachers of David Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco in April 2025.

Austin’s twin, Hunter, walked across the stage in black and gold regalia Thursday night at Memorial High School’s ceremony. In an emotional video shared on X, the crowd cheered as the commencement speaker announced Hunter’s name and he accepted his diploma. Moments later, he received his late brother’s award.

'Hunter Metcalf will accept the posthumous diploma on behalf of his brother, Austin Metcalf,' the speaker said in the video. The 18-year-old graduated Cum Laude, a weighted GPA of 4.0 or above, as he walked down the stairs, raising his diploma in the air. The packed arena erupted in cheers as everyone stood and applauded the graduate.

Anthony is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing and his trial is scheduled to begin on June 1 and is expected to last two weeks. If convicted, the 19-year-old could be sentenced to up to life in prison.

Austin Metcalf's twin, Hunter, walked across the stage in black and gold regalia Thursday night at Memorial High School’s ceremony Austin Metcalf was fatally stabbed on April 2 last year at a school stadium in Frisco, Texas Civil rights activist Dominique Alexander has stepped in to advocate for a 'fair trial' for Karmelo Anthony, the teen who killed high school track star Austin Metcalf last year On April 2, 2025, students from several high schools in the Frisco Independent School District were competing in a track race when the stabbing occurred.

According to an arrest report, a witness said that when Anthony sat under the tent belonging to Metcalf's team, Metcalf told Anthony to move, and Anthony replied: 'Touch me and see what happens.

' Metcalf then touched Anthony, and Anthony said to punch him and see what happens, the arrest report said. A short time later, Metcalf grabbed Anthony and Anthony stabbed him with a knife, the report said. Afterward, Anthony told an officer that he was protecting himself and that Metcalf had 'put his hands on me,' according to the report. Anthony was arrested shortly after the attack, telling arresting officers who called him the alleged killer, 'I'm not alleged.

I did it.

' The killer was 17 at the time of the incident. He maintains he acted in self-defense during the altercation at the high school meet in the affluent Dallas suburb.

However, he has yet to explain why he brought a weapon to a school-sanctioned event. Anthony was released from jail and placed on house arrest after his bond was reduced. His family has asked for $1.3 million to cover legal costs and other expenses ahead of his high-profile murder trial. More than $601,000 has been donated towards the goal since the GiveSendGo fundraiser was set up by Anthony's mother last April, with hundreds of dollars still pouring in every week.

Hunter accepted both of their diplomas at graduation The packed arena erupted in cheers as everyone stood and applauded the graduate Austin Metcalf, 17, was stabbed and later died after a confrontation with Karmelo Anthony at an April 2 track meet in Frisco, Texas The video of the stabbing, reviewed by the Daily Mail, was captured from a camera next to the press box Although Frisco ISD allowed Daily Mail to view the video of the stabbing, it did not make the footage public Despite the teenage boys not knowing each other, their deadly encounter has stoked racial tensions and generated enormous interest across the country.

The case has become a lightning rod for political debate, with supporters rallying behind Anthony saying he has been treated unfairly due to his race. Meanwhile, the Metcalf family have been victims of swatting multiple times since the stabbing, the newspaper reported. Swatting is a crime in which a perpetrator makes a false report to 911 to draw a significant police response at an unsuspecting victim's residence.

Similarly, the judge who lowered Anthony's bond was doxxed by internet users who posted his home address online. Metcalf's image has also been used by far-right figures including Jake Lang, despite condemnation from Metcalf's father who said he was creating 'more race divide than bridging the gap'. Anthony's lawyer Mike Howard said last year: 'The factual and legal issues involved in this case are not about race.

The case involves two kids, one white, one black, so it's understandable that some people would make it about race or discuss it in terms of race.

' With all the public scrutiny, the judge in the murder case has issued an order tightly regulating public conduct during the criminal proceedings





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Austin Metcalf Karmelo Anthony Hunter Metcalf Frisco Texas Stabbing Murder Trial Race Tensions Swatting Doxxing

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