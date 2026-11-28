Twilight alum Cam Gigandet transformed for Hunting Wives season two into a biker who works alongside Widow's Bay star Dale Dickey to take down Malin Akerman's Margo Banks in the Netflix series.

's Bella into an empty ballet studio to suck her blood as villainous vampire James, Gigandet now plays the nephew of a gang leader named Zelda, portrayed byAnd to become the duplicitous criminal onscreen, Gigandet ditched his signature dirty blonde tresses for a dark brown buzzcut and a disheveled beard.

While taking on the gruff disposition of a small-town Southerner was a change of pace for the 44-year-old, it continued his streak of physical roles, like in 2008's"From the day you were born until this photo was taken as well as the day we met…10,723 days passed….worth the wait," he wrote onin January 2025.

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"Hmm, I’m not sure that sounds as romantic and loving as I am intending? I’ll say this as well, the world got a little brighter the day you landed.