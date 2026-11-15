Twilight Sword & Monster Book Surpasses Crowdfunding Goal by 4000 Percent

Twilight Sword & Monster Book, a D12-based TTRPG inspired by Zelda and Final Fantasy, has exceeded its BackerKit funding goal by 4000 percent. Learn about the CAT mechanics and October 2027 release date.

The tabletop role-playing game Twilight Sword & Monster Book has achieved a remarkable milestone in its funding campaign, surpassing its initial financial target by more than 4000 percent. This new project is currently seeking supporter contributions on the BackerKit platform, signaling strong market interest in hybrid gaming experiences. The surge in backing highlights a growing demand for systems that bridge the gap between traditional pen-and-paper adventure and modern video game aesthetics. Players are increasingly drawn to titles that offer familiar digital mechanics within a physical, social setting.

Crowdfunding Success and Financial Metrics

Twilight Sword & Monster Book has officially entered its second crowdfunding stage on BackerKit after initially meeting and drastically exceeding its primary financial goals. The project has secured funding levels that represent a 4000 percent increase over its original ask, demonstrating exceptional commercial viability. Backers who contribute during this current phase can secure their copies of the game once development is complete and shipping begins. The rapid accumulation of funds indicates a high level of confidence from the community in the Two Little Mice development team.

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CAT Mechanics and D12 Game Design

Twilight Sword is classified as a TTJRPG, or Traditional Tabletop Japanese Role-Playing Game, distinguishing itself from standard Dungeons and Dragons supplements. The system utilizes a unique D12 mechanic known as CAT, which stands for Created at Twilight. This mechanic differs significantly from other recent D12-based systems such as Daggerheart, offering a fresh approach to dice resolution. The design intention is to provide a high fantasy environment that allows players to emulate the experience of their favorite video games. Players can create any character type without needing to homebrew monsters or settings to fit the narrative structure.

Video Game Inspirations and Artistic References

The visual and mechanical identity of Twilight Sword & Monster Book is heavily influenced by iconic video game franchises including The Legend of Zelda, Final Fantasy, and Monster Hunter. Official promotional materials and artwork clearly reference elements from these series, with some depictions resembling characters like Aloy from the Horizon franchise. The narrative and aesthetic also draw inspiration from Ni No Kuni, Dragon Quest, and Studio Ghibli animated films. Additional references include anime series such as Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, appealing to a broad demographic of fantasy enthusiasts. The game promises unpredictable monster designs, including creatures akin to the Lynel from The Legend of Zelda series.

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Core Gameplay Features and Systems

Twilight Sword introduces several distinct gameplay systems designed to enhance immersion and player agency during campaigns. Key features include comprehensive travel rules, detailed cooking and brewing mechanics, and a robust elemental system that affects combat and exploration. The game also incorporates a Hope/Despair mechanic that likely influences narrative outcomes and character development. These systems aim to reduce the administrative burden on players while increasing the strategic depth of adventures. A free preview of the rulebook is available on the BackerKit page for those wishing to evaluate the CAT mechanics firsthand.

Development Timeline and Shipping Expectations

The current backing period for Twilight Sword & Monster Book on BackerKit will remain open until December 3. Following this date, the Two Little Mice team will transition into intensive development and production phases. The official shipping estimate for completed copies is set for October 2027, although the project notes that this date is subject to potential delays. Various pledge tiers are available for backers, allowing for different levels of support and reward structures. This timeline provides a clear window for enthusiasts to plan their contributions and await the physical delivery of the game components.