Twilight's Sparkling Skinned Vampires Is More Accurate Than You Think

Dr. Ní Fhlainn discussed modern vampire stories, such as Sinners, where the very first encounter with Remmick (Jack O'Connell) shows him beginning to decay and burn in the new morning light as he seeks to enter a home to find shelter. However, despite being a powerful creature of the night whose strength far exceeds that of ordinary humans, Remmick is forced to stand in the searing sun until he is invited in. Bram Stoker's Dracula, published in 1897, was the first to codify this behavior in the vampire myth, and, again, it has become a universal rule in modern vampire stories.

Screen Rant spoke to Dr. Sorcha Ní Fhlainn, a vampire specialist, and uncovered one surprising detail about the Twilight saga's most controversial vampire power. Dr. Ní Fhlainn is an academic who teaches at Manchester Metropolitan University and has become an expert on all things vampire and gothic in modern literature and film over the course of her career.

As part of Screen Rant's The Expert Take video series, Dr. Ní Fhlainn analyzed scenes from a handful of popular vampire movies and shows, providing profound insight about how these projects adapt the classic mythology and where creatives begin to take more liberties with the mythos and refine the story to become something new





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