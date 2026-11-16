Twilight Cast Announces Return to Forks Fan Event in 2027

Jackson Rathbone, Ashley Greene, Kellan Lutz, and Peter Facinelli are hosting a unique three-day fan experience in Forks, Washington, in June 2027 for just 300 attendees.

Four major stars from the Twilight film series have announced the creation of a highly exclusive fan event titled Return to Forks. The event is scheduled to take place in Forks, Washington, during the weekend of June 11 to June 13, 2027. This gathering represents a significant reunion for the cast members who brought the vampire romance saga to life for global audiences over a decade ago. The announcement was made by Collider, which highlighted the unique nature of the upcoming celebration in the Pacific Northwest.

Original Stars Launch New Experience

Jackson Rathbone, Ashley Greene, Kellan Lutz, and Peter Facinelli are the primary organizers behind this new initiative. These actors played pivotal roles in the franchise that spanned from 2008 to 2012, based on Stephenie Meyer's novels. They have decided to personally curate an experience for the most dedicated followers of the Edward Cullen and Bella Swan storyline. The event is designed to be more than a standard convention, focusing instead on a deep dive into the world that started in the fictional town of Forks.

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Partnership with Local Community Groups

The organizers have joined forces with Forever Twilight in Forks and the Forks Chamber of Commerce to make the event possible. This collaboration ensures that the event is rooted in the local community where the books and films were heavily celebrated. Unlike typical fan meetups, this weekend is crafted entirely by the cast with specific promises of great food, music, games, and plenty of laughs. The partners aim to create an atmosphere that feels like home, leveraging the deep emotional connection fans have with the location.

Exclusive Access for Thirty Fans

Access to this unique gathering will be strictly limited to just 300 lucky fans who purchase tickets. This small group size allows for a more intimate interaction between the stars and their supporters. The cast has hinted at several surprises up their sleeves that they are not revealing in advance. Fans who secure tickets will have the chance to celebrate the Twilight Saga alongside the actors who helped define a generation of young adult fiction and film.

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Rathbone Shares Vision for Reunion

Jackson Rathbone expressed his excitement about inviting fans to Forks, noting that after almost twenty years of meeting supporters worldwide, it was time to welcome everyone to their place. He emphasized that while Forks is not technically their private property, it feels like home to the group. Rathbone stated that the goal was to create a space where they could spend more time together, share stories, and laugh with the fans. He described the fan community as a wonderfully weird and beautiful family that has formed over the years.

Impact on Twilight Fan Community

Events like Forever Twilight allow fans to experience the story through activities such as attending a wedding simulation in the woods. Return to Forks takes this concept further by allowing fans to view the saga through the eyes of the cast. The three-day event offers a rare opportunity for direct engagement that goes beyond typical convention panels. This development marks a new chapter in the legacy of the Twilight franchise, continuing to captivate audiences 14 years after the original films concluded.