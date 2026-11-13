Twickenham Stadium Faces Revamp as RFU Seeks Larger Events Licence

The RFU sets out a £660million plan to modernise Twickenham, with plans for more toilets, greener energy and a higher event licence to secure its future.

Twickenham, the long-standing home of English rugby and known these days as the Allianz Stadium, is under scrutiny during this run of Nations Championship matches. The Rugby Football Union ( RFU) says the venue must be modernised if it is to survive. The spotlight on the ground has intensified as the stadium's ageing design and transport problems draw criticism.

The RFU board asked a direct question three years ago: 'If we had a blank cheque, what would we do to the stadium and how much would it cost?' The answer produced proposals costed at £660million, a figure that has since been affected by 36 months of inflation.

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Core Plans for the Twickenham Stadium Revamp

The RFU's proposals for Twickenham cost £660million and include longer-term ideas such as Tunnel Club hospitality, a roof garden on the West Stand and a 65-metre bar. That bar would challenge Tottenham's claim to the longest stadium bar in the world.

Other proposals focus on transport and near-term upgrades. A 'sporting line' train service would link nearby Hounslow with the rest of the UK by converting the West London Orbital freight line that runs towards Wembley into a passenger route. The RFU's more immediate plans could come into play next summer, including a toilet ratio of seven-to-three, replacing the current nine-to-one men's-to-women's ratio, and bathroom mirrors.

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The RFU also plans to make the stadium more environmentally friendly. Its generators use 70,000 litres of diesel per year and are set to be replaced with a cleaner energy source. The pitch irrigation system, which uses 1.4million litres of water, would instead draw only rainwater from the stadium's underground reservoir, with no mains water used at all.

Funding Gap Drives Push for More Events

The RFU is a not-for-profit organisation, so its money goes back into the sport rather than to billionaire owners. Twickenham sits empty for 340 days a year and does not generate enough revenue to secure a bank loan for its modernisation masterplan.

Around 85 per cent of the RFU's revenue comes through Twickenham ticket sales, hospitality and sponsorship, which makes the stadium its most valuable asset. Events are the biggest driver of that income, yet the current licence limits the venue to three major non-sporting events per year. By comparison, Wembley has permission for 54 and Tottenham for 30.

The RFU has asked for its licence to rise to 15 non-sporting events per year. The increase would be phased over three years, moving from six to 12 and then to 15, and would be contingent on stringent reviews. Major acts could generate up to £500,000 per show through stadium hire fees and food and drink sales.

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Music promoter Live Nation, which represents Harry Styles and Taylor Swift, is already engaged with the RFU. Live Nation would have the pick of the market in 2028, when most of London's football stadiums will be in use for the European Football Championship.

Residents Object as Council Vote Looms

An upcoming council vote will determine Twickenham's future under the proposed licence change. Richmond councillor Alexander Ehmann of the Liberal Democrats has been the most vocal critic of the plans.

Ehmann told Daily Mail Sport that 'there are very real ways this will affect residents' lives.' Local residents have also objected to a groundshare with local football clubs such as Chelsea, which might need another venue while redeveloping their own stadium.

Wembley has already opened the door to more college football in the UK. It hosted the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Kansas Jayhawks in September's 'Union Jack Classic', and the NFL already has a tie-up with Wembley and Tottenham. Twickenham could also host college football, but the RFU faces the same residential questions as it seeks wider use of the ground.