Twice-deported United cockpit suspect granted asylum after transgender persecution claim: DHS

DHS says a twice-deported Honduran national won asylum claiming transgender persecution before allegedly trying to storm a United Airlines cockpit.

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’A twice-deported Honduran national accused of trying to storm the cockpit of a United Airlines flight after allegedly claiming to have a bomb was granted asylum after telling immigration authorities he feared being killed in his home country because he was transgender, the Department of Homeland Security Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto, 34, was granted asylum by an immigration judge after his third attempted illegal entry into the United States in 2019, according to DHS, which accused him of exploiting weaknesses in the asylum system. In an excerpt of his asylum application provided by DHS, Gomez-Alberto checked"Yes" when asked whether he feared harm or mistreatment if returned to his home country.

Also read DHS Identifies United Airlines Hijacking Suspect as Twice-Deported Honduran

An excerpt from Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto's asylum application shows him claiming he feared being killed by private citizens or police because he was transgender.

"I am also afraid that I will be killed--either by private citizens or the police--in both of these countries because I am transgender," he allegedly wrote, according to the application. "This criminal illegal alien attempted to storm the cockpit, hijack a plane, and claimed he had a bomb. Thanks to law enforcement, he is now behind bars," DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement.

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"This twice-deported criminal illegal alien was allowed into our country because of a weak asylum system that allowed him to game the system. "Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto, a Honduran national DHS says was deported twice, was arrested following an alleged cockpit breach attempt aboard a United Airlines flight on Nov. 9, 2026. He is being held without bond on charges of terrorizing, communicating false information of planned arson, and being a fugitive from justice, according to Fox News Digital's earlier reporting.

"We have him at the back door. The back door has been breached by him," someone can be heard in the radio call saying. DHS previously confirmed that Gomez-Alberto was apprehended by Border Patrol after illegally entering the United States near El Indio, Texas, in September 2011 and Columbus, New Mexico, in October 2014. He was deported from the United States following both encounters.

EXCLUSIVE: WOMAN ALLEGEDLY RAPED BY ILLEGAL ALIEN AFTER CLINTON-APPOINTED FEDERAL JUDGE ORDERED HIS RELEASEBorder Patrol arrested him again in 2019 after an attempted illegal entry near San Ysidro, California. ICE released Gomez-Alberto from custody in January 2020 following an immigration judge's order, pending removal proceedings, DHS previously said. The agency now says an immigration judge subsequently granted him asylum. ICE lodged a detainer with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office on Nov. 10, requesting notification before his release from custody.

The Department of Justice and Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment. Jasmine Baehr is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, legal debates surrounding life and family policy, as well as faith and culture.