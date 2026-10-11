Twice-deported Honduran immigrant charged after bomb threat, cockpit rush on United flight

Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto, a 34-year-old Honduran national deported twice, was arrested after allegedly claiming to have a bomb and attempting to enter the cockpit of United Airlines Flight 2174 from Newark to New Orleans.

A Honduran illegal immigrant who was deported from the United States twice has been arrested after allegedly claiming to have a bomb and attempting to storm the cockpit of a United Airlines flight bound for New Orleans, according to immigration officials and local authorities.

Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto, 34, was arrested by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office after United Airlines Flight 2174 landed at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on Monday night, Nov. 9, 2026, following a midair disturbance. The flight had departed from Newark, New Jersey. According to the Department of Homeland Security, Gomez-Alberto was accused of attempting to enter the cockpit during the flight.

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Passenger Claims Bomb and Disrupts Flight

He allegedly claimed to have a bomb, prompting the pilots to issue a hijacking alert, according to the Daily Mail. United Airlines confirmed that Flight 2174 landed safely after a disruptive incident involving a passenger onboard.

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"United flight 2174 from Newark to New Orleans landed safely following a disruptive incident involving a passenger onboard. Law enforcement met the aircraft upon arrival," United Media Relations said in a statement. The airline referred additional questions to local authorities. Gomez-Alberto, a Honduran national, was previously arrested three separate times by Border Patrol for illegally entering the United States, according to a DHS spokesperson.

He was first deported in September 2011 after entering near El Indio, Texas. He was deported again in October 2014 after entering near Columbus, New Mexico. The suspect illegally re-entered the United States a third time in 2019 near California's San Ysidro border town, where he was apprehended again, according to DHS. He was released from ICE custody in January 2020 after an immigration judge ordered his release pending removal proceedings.

Suspect's Repeated Deportations and Arrest

"On November 10, 2026, ICE lodged a detainer for Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, with Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office after he attempted to gain entry to the cockpit during a flight," a DHS spokesperson told Fox News. Local reporting citing the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said Gomez-Alberto was booked on charges of communicating false information of planned arson and terrorizing. DHS separately listed bomb-threat, terroristic-threat and disorderly-conduct offenses in its statement.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

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"Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, criminal illegal aliens are NOT welcome in the United States," the DHS spokesperson said. Graphic footage from inside the cabin revealed passenger reactions and the aftermath during the emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, according to Chanley Painter, who reported on an attempted hijacking of a flydubai flight by a co-pilot suspect. Documents showed the attacker faced a prior flying ban by Oman over radical views before attempting the mid-flight disruption.

Separate Flydubai Incident Investigated

That incident is separate from the United flight episode. United referred additional questions about the incident to local authorities. The investigation is ongoing.