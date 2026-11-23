A coalition of twenty-one states and Pennsylvania sue HUD to block a new rule denying housing aid to mixed-status families, set to begin December 14.

Twenty-one states and the governor of Pennsylvania have filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ( HUD) to challenge a finalized rule that would deny federal housing assistance to families if any member lacks eligible citizenship or immigration status. The legal challenge, led by state attorneys general including California's Rob Bonta, argues the policy violates long-standing congressional authorizations for prorated aid to mixed-status households. The contested regulation is scheduled to take effect on December 14 and requires strict verification of immigration status for all recipients of public housing funds.

Core Details of the Federal Housing Rule

The new regulation mandates that public housing authorities and private landlords participating in federal programs must verify the citizenship or eligible immigration status of every household member before providing assistance. If any individual in the household is found ineligible, the entire family loses access to the benefit, effectively banning mixed-status families from receiving any federal housing support. This marks a significant shift from the previous framework, which allowed prorated assistance where eligible members received benefits while ineligible members did not. HUD Secretary Scott Turner announced the proposed rule in January, with the department finalizing the policy just last week after identifying twenty thousand mixed-status households nationwide receiving federally funded housing assistance.

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Stakeholder Positions on Immigration and Housing

California Attorney General Rob Bonta strongly condemned the rule during a press conference, stating that no child should lose their home over a parent's immigration status. He labeled the policy cruel and unlawful, estimating that it will affect seven thousand households in California alone, where one in five children belongs to a mixed-status family. Bonta illustrated the impact by describing a scenario where a mother and two citizen children could be evicted solely because their father is not eligible. In contrast, Secretary Turner defended the decision, asserting that the rule fully implements the 1980 Housing and Community Development Act and ends the exploitation of taxpayer dollars by illegal immigrants using loopholes. Turner claimed the change represents a reallocation of up to two hundred eighteen million dollars that will now go to eligible Americans currently on waitlists.

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Real-World Impact on Families and Tenants

The lawsuit highlights concerns that the rule could force the eviction of U.S. citizens from public housing due to the status of a relative. Critics argue that Congress never granted HUD the authority to turn private landlords into immigration enforcement agents or to displace mixed-status families. The new policy also requires reporting tenants who fail verification to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), adding a layer of enforcement that opponents say goes beyond housing administration. This regulatory change is part of a broader series of moves by President Donald Trump's administration to restrict access to healthcare, nutrition benefits, and other subsidies for legal immigrants while stripping certain legal protections.

Political and Legal Fallout of the Decision

The legal battle represents the latest conflict between state and federal authorities over immigration enforcement and resource allocation. With the rule set to take effect in December, state officials are seeking immediate judicial intervention to prevent what they view as an unlawful expansion of federal power. The lawsuit includes states such as California, New York, Arizona, and Massachusetts, signaling a coordinated multi-state response to the HUD directive. As the case proceeds, the outcome will determine whether federal housing funds continue to support mixed-status families or are restricted exclusively to eligible citizens and certain noncitizens as mandated by the new administration's policies.