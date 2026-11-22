Twenty One Pilots closed their year at Corona Capital 2026 in Mexico City with an emotional farewell performance, joining The Strokes and The Offspring at the 76,000-attendee festival.

Twenty One Pilots headlined the second day of the Corona Capital 2026 festival in Mexico City, delivering the duo's final concert of the year before announcing an indefinite hiatus from live performances. The Ohio-based musical pair, consisting of vocalist Tyler Joseph and drummer Josh Dun, returned to the renowned Mexican event after five years to perform at the venue organized by promoter Ocesa, which gathered approximately 76,000 attendees on Saturday. This appearance marked a significant emotional milestone for the band, who used the opportunity to express gratitude to their global audience and the local fans who have supported them throughout their career.

Final Performance Marks Indefinite Hiatus

Tyler Joseph addressed the crowd with a poignant message prior to performing the song Trees, confirming that this would be their last show for an extended period. The vocalist emphasized that the announcement applied not only to the fans present at the stadium but also to those watching remotely, stating that the audience has fundamentally changed their lives. He thanked supporters for believing in live music and attending shows, noting that he had exhausted his ability to fully express his appreciation for their loyalty and enthusiasm over the years.

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During the set, the duo played a selection of their major hits, including Overcompensate, The Contract, Center Mass, Jumpsuit, and Nico and the Niners, which elicited strong reactions from the audience. In a special moment, they invited a fan named Rodrigo on stage to sing Ride, fulfilling a long-held dream for the attendee. The performance also featured a cover of The White Stripes' Seven Nation Army, showcasing the band's ability to connect with rock classics while maintaining their unique identity.

Diverse Lineup and International Acts

The festival's second day featured a wide array of international artists, with California-based punk band The Offspring bringing high energy to the stage. Led by vocalist Dexter Holland, the group performed major hits such as Come Out and Play, Why Don't You Get a Job?, Pretty Fly (For a White Guy), and The Kids Aren't Alright, while also covering Taylor Swift's Love Story. The crowd enthusiastically chanted Olé, olé, olé during their set and celebrated the late Ozzy Osbourne with renditions of Black Sabbath classics Crazy Train and Paranoid.

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Canadian artist Peaches delivered a provocative electroclash and industrial beats performance, wearing a bodysuit adorned with faux hair to advocate for trans women's rights. Her set included messages of support for Palestine and punk music, turning the stage into a display of activism and freedom. Meanwhile, Canadian indie rock band Mother Mother performed alternative rock classics, covering Nirvana's In Bloom and Pixies' Where Is My Mind?, with guitarist Ryan Guldemond expressing disbelief that his band secured a primetime slot on a main stage.

Electronic Sounds and Sunday Schedule

British electronic duo Underworld made their first appearance in the country in seven years, transforming the Corona Cero stage into a massive dance floor with their iconic track Born Slippy. Other stages set up at the Curva 4, the site of Mexico City's Formula 1 Grand Prix, hosted performances by DOPE LEMON, Baby Queen, We Are Scientists, Militarie Gun, Maisie Peters, Strawberry Guy, and Princess Chelsea. The program continued on Sunday, November 22, with headliners including The Strokes, The Black Crowes, Johnny Marr, Lola Young, Lil Yachty, Tipling Rock, Tricky, and the highly anticipated return of The xx.

Legacy of the Mexican Festival

The event underscored the deep connection artists have built with local fans over the years, creating a nostalgic and emotional atmosphere that defined the festival's second day. The diverse lineup ranged from the energetic punk of The Offspring to the alternative rock of Mother Mother and the electronic beats of Underworld, offering a rich cultural experience for attendees. With acts like Manic Street Preachers and Angine de Poitrine also featured, the festival demonstrated its commitment to presenting a broad spectrum of musical genres and international talent to the Mexican audience.