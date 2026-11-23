Twenty One Pilots ends their 2026 tour at Corona Capital in Mexico City on November 21, confirming an indefinite hiatus for the band members.

Twenty One Pilots has officially announced an indefinite hiatus from live performances following their final show at the Corona Capital festival in Mexico City on Saturday, November 21, 2026. The confirmation came directly from the stage during the headlining set, delivering the news to a massive crowd at the primary venue.

Final Performance at Corona Capital Venue

The band concluded their 2026 tour dates with this specific event in Mexico City. Tyler Joseph performed alongside the rest of the group for the last time before the planned break. Fans at the festival received the announcement during the concert, marking the end of their current era of touring.

Also read Twenty One Pilots Headline Corona Capital 2026 in Mexico City Before Hiatus

Band Members and Festival Context

The Corona Capital lineup also featured performances by Pierce The Veil, Underworld, and Stella. Vic Fuentes of Pierce The Veil and Jamie Preciado shared the stage alongside Twenty One Pilots. Rick Smith and Karl Hyde of Underworld were also part of the schedule. The AP Photo captured images of Tyler Joseph during the performance.

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Hiatus Details and Tour Conclusion

Twenty One Pilots stated they will take a break from the road. This announcement closes out their recent run of concerts in North America. The group did not specify a return date for future live appearances.

Legacy and Future of the Group

Twenty One Pilots remains a significant act in modern alternative music. Their shows have drawn large audiences globally. The hiatus marks a pause in their activities. Fans and media continue to monitor updates from the members.