Twenty members of a grooming gang sentenced to 277 years for sexual exploitation of young girls in Kirklees

Keypoints from the text include the sentences given to each member of the grooming gang, the victims, and the nationalities of the perpetrators.

The West Yorkshire Police have revealed that twenty members of a grooming gang have been sentenced to a collective 277 years behind bars over the sexual exploitation of young girls in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Following the conclusion of six separate trials, court reporting restrictions have finally been lifted on the cases against 20 people involved in the sexual exploitation of young girls in Kirklees. The offences were predominantly carried out by Pakistani Muslims against young white working class girls, which ramped up public pressure and an inquiry with statutory powers to compel testimony was finall





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Sexual Exploitation Mentoring Victims Members Of A Grooming Gang Sentences West Yorkshire Police Urdu Muslims

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