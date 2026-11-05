Twelve-Year-Old Sophia Aitken Killed in Kilwinning Bus Crash

Sophia Aitken was fatally struck by a double-decker bus in Kilwinning on Tuesday afternoon. Her family issued a heartbreaking tribute following the tragic incident during her school lunch break.

Sophia Aitken, a 12-year-old schoolgirl, has died after being struck by a double-decker bus during her lunch break in Kilwinning, Ayrshire. The tragic collision occurred on Lauchlan Way shortly after 1:10pm on Tuesday. The young pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Family Tributes and Emotional Response

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Sophia's family expressed their profound devastation at the loss of their daughter. They described Sophia as a ray of sunshine who was loved by everyone who knew her. The family stated that a light has gone out that will never return and thanked the community for their comforting messages. They requested privacy to grieve during this incredibly difficult time.

Also read Twelve-Year-Old Girl Dies After Bus Collision in Kilwinning

Incident Timeline and Road Closure

The accident took place just after 1:10pm on Tuesday on Lauchlan Way. Emergency services arrived promptly, and the road was closed to facilitate investigations into the crash. The closure remained in effect for several hours before the road was reopened at approximately 7:30pm. No other individuals were reported injured in the collision, and the incident was limited to the single tragic event involving Sophia Aitken.

Police Investigation and Witness Appeal

Police Scotland immediately launched a probe to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death of the 12-year-old. Investigators were seen inspecting the double-decker bus before it was towed away from the scene. Sergeant Stewart Taylor confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and emphasized the need to understand exactly what happened. He thanked witnesses who have come forward to support their inquiries into the crash.

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Community Trauma and Emotional Impact

The incident has caused significant distress within the local community of Kilwinning, Ayrshire. One local parent shared details with The Sun about the immediate aftermath of the crash. They reported that their son, who was heading to lunch from school, heard the collision and subsequent screams. The parent noted that everyone standing nearby was left traumatized by the terrible event that unfolded in their neighborhood.

Appeal for Dashcam Footage and Information

Sergeant Stewart Taylor extended his thoughts to Sophia's family and friends, acknowledging that the incident will be deeply felt by the local community. He noted that there were many people in the area at the time of the crash. Police are urgently appealing for anyone with relevant dashcam footage or additional information that has not already been provided to contact officers as soon as possible to assist with the ongoing investigation.