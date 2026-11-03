Twelve-Year-Old Girl Dies After Bus Collision in Kilwinning

Police Scotland investigates the fatal collision involving a double-decker bus and a 12-year-old schoolgirl in Kilwinning, Ayrshire on November 3, 2026.

A twelve-year-old schoolgirl has died following a tragic collision with a double-decker bus in the Scottish town of Kilwinning, Ayrshire. The incident occurred on Lauchlan Way just after 1:10pm on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, during the child's school lunchbreak. Emergency services responded immediately to the scene, but the young girl was pronounced dead on site.

Incident Details And Timeline

Police Scotland confirmed they received a report of the crash involving a 12-year-old female pedestrian and a bus at approximately 1:10pm on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. The emergency response was rapid, with Scottish Ambulance Service receiving a call at 13:08pm to attend the incident on Lauchlan Way in Kilwinning. Two ambulances, two special operations response teams, and a critical care team were dispatched to the location to provide immediate assistance.

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Despite the efforts of emergency personnel, the twelve-year-old victim could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been informed of the tragedy and is currently being supported by officers. No other individuals were injured in the crash, and the area was secured by police to allow for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Investigation And Police Appeals

Sergeant Stewart Taylor of Police Scotland stated that their thoughts remain with the family and friends of the girl who died during this extremely difficult time for them. The force is currently conducting enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the collision and has appealed for public assistance. Sergeant Taylor asked anyone with information to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 1484 of Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

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Investigators were seen inspecting the bus involved in the collision before it was towed away from the scene. Lauchlan Way, where the incident took place, was initially taped off by police to preserve evidence but has since reopened to traffic. The closure of the road caused disruption for local residents and students during the afternoon, but access has now been restored as the investigation proceeds.

Community Shock And Witness Accounts

The sudden loss has left the local community in shock, with witnesses describing a terrifying scene that unfolded during the school lunch hour. One local parent told The Sun that their son was heading to lunch from school when he heard the incident occur. The witness recounted hearing screams and noted that everyone standing nearby was left frightened and traumatised by the event.

Residents have expressed their deep sorrow over the loss of the young girl, describing the event as terrible and completely unforeseen. The tragedy highlights the dangers faced by pedestrians in busy town centers, particularly during school hours when streets are often more crowded with children. Police continue to urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has relevant dashcam footage to come forward to aid the ongoing investigation.