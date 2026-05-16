Twelve people injured after multi-vehicle pile-up in London

Major police pursuit ends in a crash on High Road in Goodmayes. Emergency services, police, and emergency crews respond to collision involving multiple vehicles.

Twelve people have been injured in a multi-vehicle pile-up in east London after a ' police chase ' in the early hours of Saturday morning. Emergency services were called to High Road in Goodmayes at 12.35am following reports of a collision involving a vehicle linked to a police chase .

Police and paramedics attended the scene where several casualties were treated and nine people were taken to hospital. At present, six people have been confirmed to be seriously injured and one is understood to have suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. It is not yet clear how many vehicles were involved in the collision.

The crash has caused major disruption throughout Goodmayes, with members of the public urged to avoid the area while a cordon is in place between Goodmayes Road and Eccleston Crescent. High Road was closed in both directions during the morning while officers commenced their investigations and emergency crews worked at the scene. Bus routes 86 and N86 were also impacted, with diversions reported via Green Lanes, Whalebone Lane South and London Road





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Police Chase London Road High Road Goodmayes Goodmayes Road Barley Lane Collision Emergency Services Ambulance Paramedics Police Force Investigation CCTV Footage Dashcam Footage Witness Accounts Major Disruption Diversions Life Threatening Injuries

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Twelve people injured after multi-vehicle pile-up in LondonMajor police pursuit ends in a crash on High Road in Goodmayes. Emergency services, police, and emergency crews respond to collision involving multiple vehicles.

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