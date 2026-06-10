Twelve Killed in Mass Shooting at Johannesburg Informal Settlement Amid Suspected Gang Violence

A mass shooting in the Cleveland informal settlement near Johannesburg has left twelve dead and nine injured. Police suspect the attack, carried out by a gang of over ten individuals, may be connected to illicit mining turf wars, though the investigation continues. The incident underscores South Africa's ongoing struggles with violent crime and gang-related violence.

A mass shooting in the Cleveland informal settlement, a poor neighbourhood on the outskirts of Johannesburg , South Africa , resulted in the deaths of at least twelve individuals and left nine others injured.

The attack occurred on Tuesday evening when a gang of more than ten suspects arrived in a minibus. According to police reports, the assailants moved through the settlement opening fire on residents and community members at multiple locations before fleeing the scene in the same vehicle. Eleven victims died at the scene, and a twelfth succumbed to injuries in the hospital. The victims comprised nine men and three women.

A manhunt for the suspects is currently underway, with no arrests made thus far. Specialist crime intelligence officers have been deployed to assist in the investigation, while ambulances were on the scene the following morning to remove the bodies. Community members were seen huddled in groups on the streets in the aftermath. Informal settlements in South Africa are unplanned residential areas common around major cities, where residents live in shacks or makeshift structures.

This incident adds to a recent pattern of high-profile mass shootings in South Africa, including two events in December that killed over twenty people, often involving multiple shooters. Such mass shootings are frequently linked to criminal gangs. In Johannesburg, violent gangs are deeply involved in illicit mining activities around abandoned gold mines, searching for leftover deposits for the illegal trade. These gangs engage in violent turf wars to control territory and resources.

Cleveland is known to be connected to illegal mining, though local councillor Neuren Pietersen noted there are also other community tensions, including land disputes, making it premature to attribute the attack solely to illegal mining gangs. Authorities are exploring all possibilities. Provincial police commissioner Tommy Mthombeni described the attackers as heartless but refrained from linking the killings to illegal mining until the investigation concludes.

South Africa grapples with extremely high levels of violent crime, recording over 23,000 homicides in the last financial year, an average of more than sixty per day. The prevalence of illicit mining in Johannesburg and surrounding areas prompted the government in March to deploy the army to certain high-risk zones for a yearlong operation aimed at curbing violence linked to organized crime, an action interpreted as an acknowledgment that police were losing control in some areas dominated by violent criminal gangs





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Mass Shooting Johannesburg Informal Settlement Illegal Mining Gang Violence South Africa Homicide Crime Investigation

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