A late-night mass shooting in an informal settlement near Johannesburg left twelve dead and nine injured, with police suspecting involvement of illegal mining gangs amid ongoing turf wars and community tensions.

A mass shooting in an informal settlement in Johannesburg, South Africa, resulted in the deaths of twelve individuals and injuries to at least nine others on the night of June 10, 2026.

According to police reports, approximately ten assailants arrived in a white minibus in the Cleveland suburb, exited the vehicle, and opened fire on residents at multiple locations before fleeing the scene. The victims comprised nine men and three women; eleven died at the scene while a twelfth succumbed to injuries in the hospital. Provincial police commissioner Tommy Mthombeni described the attack as "insane, heartless and, to a certain extent, barbaric.

" While a possible motive linked to rival illegal mining gangs is under investigation, officials caution that other factors, including land tensions within the community, could also be at play. A recent police operation in the area had seized illegal firearms, including assault rifles, suggesting a presence of illicit mining operations. Ambulances responded to collect the deceased, and community members gathered in distressed groups near the cordoned area.

Police have launched a search for the suspects and the minibus but have made no arrests as of yet. Acting national police commissioner Puleng Dimpane confirmed that specialist forensic investigators and tactical response teams have been deployed, emphasizing the priority of tracing the vehicle. South Africa continues to grapple with high levels of violent crime, recording over 23,000 homicides in the last financial year, an average of more than 60 per day.

This incident underscores the ongoing challenges of safety and security, particularly in informal settlements where illegal activities often Flourish. The event has drawn comparisons to broader issues of gang violence and turf wars over control of abandoned mining sites, which are known hideouts in such areas





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