Tweedy Leads Green Bay to Victory, Ending 21-Game Losing Streak

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Freshman Ben Tweedy scored a season-best 27 points — 16 more than his previous high — to help Green Bay defeat Wright State 79-68 on Sunday, ending the Phoenix’s 21-game losing streak. Tweedy added seven rebounds for the Phoenix (3-24, 1-15 Horizon League). Marcus Hall totaled 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Preston Ruedinger hit two 3-pointers and scored 14. Solomon Callaghan finished with 21 points for the Raiders (13-15, 7-10).

Brandon Noel added 14 points, six rebounds and four blocks. Jack Doumbia pitched in with 13 points and nine rebounds





