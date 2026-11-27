TVR will revive the Griffith in 2028 with a 500bhp V8, manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive, built at Lotus's Hethel factory. First customer deliveries are planned for 2028, with left-hand-drive US versions to follow.

TVR will relaunch the Griffith in 2028 with a 500bhp V8, a manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive, and the car will be built at Lotus's Hethel factory in Norfolk.

TVR Griffith US Market Return Plans

The new owner, MOTV Group, has confirmed that first customer deliveries are planned for 2028. Left-hand-drive versions of the new Griffith, fully homologated for the US market, are planned for later in 2028. TVR has not sold a new car in the United States since 1987, but the company now says it has a route back. The revived Griffith is set to arrive on UK roads in 2028, based on the vehicle unveiled almost a decade ago.

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After almost ten years of failed attempts to relaunch the brand, MOTV Group has laid out the route for its comeback. The car will be developed and produced at Lotus's dedicated sports-car Factory 3 site at the Hethel Performance Hub, with access to the Hethel test track. The 2.2-mile circuit was bought by Colin and Hazel Chapman in 1966. It has been used to test new Lotus cars and by Formula One greats including Clark, Fittipaldi and Senna.

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TVR promises the reinvented Griffith will offer a modern yet thrillingly analogue driving experience. Power comes from a Coyote V8 engine producing around 500bhp, linked to a six-speed manual gearbox. The car uses a Gordon Murray-designed spaceframe chassis and a composite body. It should clear 0-62mph in less than four seconds and reach a top speed in the region of 200mph.

New Griffith Technical Specifications

A full reveal of the new model will take place next year, but it will fundamentally be the same car that was unveiled almost ten years earlier. That 2017 concept had a carbon-composite chassis and a Cosworth-tuned 500-hp 5.0-litre Ford V8 mated to a six-speed manual. That setup was supposed to weigh just 2,756 pounds and offer a claimed sub-4-second 0-60 mph time with a 200-mph top speed. Nothing came of it at the time.

Prices have yet to be confirmed, but bosses said the starting price would be similar to the 90,000 pounds announced in 2017, adjusted for inflation. That means it will likely cost around 120,000 pounds. The 2017 car was due to be produced in a limited run of 500 examples, though bosses have yet to confirm volume for the reborn project. The original Griffith launched in 1990 and remained in production until 2002.

It was designed during the company's golden era under owner Peter Wheeler and featured a burbling V8 engine that delivered power to the rear wheels. The last Griffith was powered by a series of Rover V8s, the most impressive of which was a 5.0-litre making 340 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. The definitive Griffith 500 arrived in 1995 with a claimed 340bhp and a low 1,075kg kerb weight. Production began in 1991 with 4.0 and 4.3-litre V8 engines.

Throughout its life the Griffith gained upgrades including the stronger BorgWarner T5 gearbox, larger brakes and power steering. A Speed Six version was proposed but never reached production. Production ended in the early 2000s with the limited Griffith 500 SE, the final and most developed version of one of TVR's most celebrated models. The car was unveiled at the 1990 British Motor Show.

Historical Context of TVR Griffith Models

Few cars captured TVR's blend of style, sound and raw performance quite like the Griffith. Its sleek, uncluttered design, lightweight glassfibre body and potent Rover V8 power marked a turning point for the Blackpool marque. TVR was founded in Blackpool in 1947 by engineer Trevor Wilkinson, whose first name gave the company its three letters.

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Its formula has always been simple: a lightweight body on a tubular chassis, a powerful front-mounted engine and rear-wheel drive, with the driver at the centre. That philosophy produced a line of British icons, including the Grantura, Griffith, Chimaera, Cerbera, Tuscan and Sagaris, along with TVR's own in-house engines, the AJP V8 and the Speed Six. A controlling interest in TVR was purchased by Charge Holdings last year.

The new owner is MOTV Group, a specialist UK automotive group formerly known as Charge Holdings. MOTV says the change represents the start of a new era for TVR Automotive.

MOTV Group New Leadership Appointments

Among the new board members are CTO Steve MacManus, former VP of Engineering at Tesla and Senior Director at Apple, CCO Trevor Weller, former Lotus Global Retail Development Director, and Gavin Bristow, formerly of McLaren Automotive, Uber and SpaceX, and founder of US specialist TVR Garage, which imported TVRs to the US under the 25-year rule. The move to Hethel is the latest development in 12 months of fast-paced changes, including restructuring and the installation of new leadership, since MOTV took a controlling stake in the heritage brand.

Paul Abercrombie, CEO of TVR and MOTV Group, said: This is truly the start of a new era for TVR. We are focused on three things: completing the development of the new Griffith, building it to the highest possible standards, and getting it into customers' hands. Hethel gives TVR a proper home, with its own factory and a test track on the doorstep, right at the heart of British sports car engineering, he said.

Special, low-volume analogue sports cars that put the driver at the centre of the experience are exactly what enthusiasts want right now, and that is what TVR has always done. The brand turns 80 next year and has never deserted those values. Now the world has come back round to TVR. With the backing of MOTV Group and the right people and resources in place, the timing has never been better for its return. Dynamic testing of the new Griffith will begin at Hethel imminently.