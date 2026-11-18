Danish broadcaster TV2 Fyn issued an apology after mistakenly publishing an obituary for Queen Margrethe II. The station clarified the error was due to an unfortunate mistake that affected a small number of readers.

A Danish television station has been compelled to issue a formal apology after erroneously publishing an obituary for Queen Margrethe II while the monarch was still alive. The incident was attributed to an unfortunate mistake by the editorial team, causing confusion among viewers who read the premature announcement. This error occurred despite the Queen remaining active in public life and recovering from recent health issues at her residence.

Error Details and Limited Readership Scope

Thomas Funding, the editor-in-chief of TV2 Fyn, confirmed that the station was actively investigating the breach of protocol following the publication of an article with the subheading Denmark has lost a queen. The erroneous post was shared last Friday and remained accessible on the network's platform until it was taken down on Monday. Funding clarified that the obituary did not appear on the homepage, which significantly restricted its visibility. According to reports from Hello!, only 37 readers actually viewed the deleted post before it was removed from the site.

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The content of the deleted article stated that Denmark had lost a queen who united regions and generations and played a special role for the people of Funen. The publication of such a definitive statement regarding the death of a sitting or former monarch is a significant editorial failure, prompting the immediate retraction and public apology from the broadcasting entity.

Queen Margrethe II Health Context and Recent Activities

Queen Margrethe, 86, has faced multiple health challenges in recent years, including a major back operation that led to her abdication two years ago. Despite these concerns, she remains popular among Danes for having subtly modernized the monarchy. In September, she was rushed to the hospital for the third time that year due to a new blood clot in her hip region and mild dehydration. Earlier in May, she was hospitalized after doctors discovered a significant accumulation of blood in her hip area following a fall.

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Just two weeks prior to the May hospitalization, the Danish royal underwent an angioplasty, a medical procedure designed to open up closed or narrowed blood vessels, after suffering chest pains. Margrethe, a heavy smoker for much of her life, continues to play a significant role in public life even though she passed the crown to her son, King Frederik X. On Tuesday, her daughter-in-law, Queen Mary, was carrying out a separate engagement when she was asked about Margrethe's condition, with the Danish monarch simply stating that she is resting at home.

Upcoming Engagements and Palace Statements

The Queen was originally scheduled to attend the 90th anniversary celebrations of the Arthritis Association at the National Opera House in Copenhagen. However, she was forced to cancel this engagement due to the onset of a sore throat yesterday. An official statement from the palace confirmed that she is recovering at Fredensborg Palace and is doing well under the circumstances. This recent cancellation highlights the ongoing management of her health issues as she navigates her post-royal duties.

Margrethe's health trajectory has been closely watched by the public. In 2022, the monarch hit headlines when she removed royal titles from the four children of her younger son, Prince Joachim. This move was part of an effort to downsize and modernize the Danish royal family, giving her grandchildren the chance to shape their own lives free from strict royal duties. Her decision to abdicate was influenced by the realization that her health required a transition of responsibility to the next generation.

Family Dynamics and Public Perception

The royal family has been navigating public scrutiny following the death of Queen Mary's father, John Dalgleish Donaldson, a Scottish-Australian academic. In the family's first outing following this loss, the 54-year-old Queen Mary joined Margrethe's 86th birthday celebrations at Fredensborg Palace. Dressed in a smart navy suit, she stood alongside her husband, King Frederik, Margrethe, and Queen Anne-Marie of Greece, Margrethe's sister, as they waved to well-wishers gathered outside the palace.

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During that celebration, a minor incident highlighted the disciplined nature of royal protocol. When Margrethe's dog, Tilia, appeared and sat down in front of the royal party, Queen Mary bent down to stroke the dachshund. Margrethe reportedly disapproved, shaking her head and stating that she did not think this was the right time for that action. This moment was reminiscent of the late Queen Elizabeth II scolding Prince William in 2016 during Trooping the Colour, illustrating the enduring standards of royal decorum. Born in 1940, Margrethe enjoyed broad support from Danes, who were fond of her tactful yet creative personality, and she was the longest-serving monarch in Europe following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.