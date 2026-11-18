Danish broadcaster TV2 Fyn issued an apology for publishing Queen Margrethe II's obituary while she was alive. The article, visible to 37 readers, caused a stir following recent health reports about the former monarch.

TV2 Fyn issued a formal apology after mistakenly publishing an obituary for Queen Margrethe II, confirming the error was an unfortunate mistake. The former monarch, who abdicated the Danish throne in January 2024, remains alive and is currently recovering at home.

Broadcast Error Details and Response

Thomas Funding, the editor-in-chief of TV2 Fyn, confirmed that the news organization is investigating the incident after the article went viral last Friday. The piece, which carried the subheading Denmark has lost a queen, remained on the site until Monday morning.

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Funding clarified that the obituary did not appear on the station's main homepage, limiting its visibility. Only 37 readers viewed the incorrect post before it was deleted. The Danish broadcaster expressed deep regret for the confusion caused to the public and the royal family.

Queen Margrethe II Health Status

The erroneous report comes during a period of heightened concern regarding the health of the 86-year-old former queen. Margrethe has faced multiple medical challenges in recent years, including a significant blood clot in her hip region and mild dehydration in September.

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Most recently, Margrethe canceled an engagement to attend the 90th anniversary celebrations of the Arthritis Association at the National Opera House in Copenhagen. She withdrew due to the onset of a sore throat shortly before the event. Official statements from the palace indicate she is currently recovering at Fredensborg Palace and doing well under the circumstances.

Her daughter-in-law, Queen Mary, addressed questions about her mother-in-law's condition while carrying out separate royal duties. Mary simply stated that Margrethe is resting at home, providing a calm response amidst the surrounding rumors and media attention.

Historical Health Context and Public Perception

Margrethe's health history has been public knowledge since her abdication two years ago, following a major back operation. In May, she was hospitalized after doctors discovered a significant accumulation of blood in her hip area following a fall. This incident occurred just two weeks after she underwent an angioplasty procedure to address chest pains.

As a heavy smoker for much of her life, Margrethe remains popular among Danes for subtly modernizing the monarchy. She stepped down on January 14, 2024, after 52 years on the throne, passing the crown to her son, King Frederik X. Despite abdication, she continues to play a visible role in public life, as seen during her 86th birthday celebrations at Fredensborg Palace.

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Recent Royal Family Interactions

Margrethe has maintained a active public presence, including a notable interaction with Queen Mary earlier this year. During a family outing, Mary bent down to stroke a dachshund, prompting Margrethe to shake her head and remark that it was not the right time for such affection. This moment drew comparisons to Queen Elizabeth II scolding Prince William in 2016.

The former queen also made headlines in 2022 by removing royal titles from the children of her younger son, Prince Joachim. This decision was part of an effort to downsize the Danish royal family and allow her grandchildren to shape their lives free from strict royal duties. Her tactful yet creative personality continues to earn broad support from the Danish public.