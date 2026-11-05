TV2 Apologizes After Truman Show Prank Backfires

TV2 removes its controversial show Everyone Loves Rasmus and apologizes after comedian Rasmus Wallbridge faces public outcry over a four-month hidden camera prank.

Danish public broadcaster TV2 has issued a formal apology and removed the controversial series Everyone Loves Rasmus from its streaming platforms following severe public backlash. The decision comes after comedian Rasmus Wallbridge revealed that he had been secretly filmed for four months while believing he was directing a comedy-horror film. The stunt, which mirrored the plot of The Truman Show, sparked immediate outrage across the nation, leading to calls for stricter ethical guidelines in media production. This incident highlights the growing tension between experimental television formats and the moral responsibilities of public service broadcasters in Denmark.

The Deception Behind The Series

Rasmus Wallbridge, a comedian and actor in his mid-30s, was tricked into believing he was pursuing a lifelong dream of directing a film. In reality, 149 people, including some of his closest friends and various celebrities, were acting in a charade to produce a six-episode series. These actors pretended to collaborate with him while secretly recording his reactions and interactions for the duration of the production. The format was designed to mimic the 1998 Hollywood classic The Truman Show, where the protagonist lives his entire life in a fabricated world without knowing he is being watched by a global audience.

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The deception required Wallbridge to be away from his family for four months, a significant period during which he had just welcomed a newborn child. The series, titled Alle elsker Rasmus, which translates to Everyone Loves Rasmus, was broadcast on TV2, one of the country's main state-owned channels. Viewers were shown the construction of this fake film set, gradually building the narrative that culminated in the revelation of the prank. The structure relied heavily on the psychological tension of Wallbridge's ignorance, creating a reality TV experience that blurred the lines between entertainment and manipulation.

Political And Public Condemnation

The Danish public reacted with fury, labeling the stunt as bullying and torture rather than a fascinating psychological experiment. Anna Lin, a prominent TV host and influencer, demanded answers regarding the program's creation, stating on social media that the show should be called Everyone Bullies Rasmus. She argued that the production team engaged in systematic harassment under the guise of comedy. This sentiment was widely shared across social media platforms, where many citizens expressed their disgust at the lack of consent and the invasive nature of the filming.

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High-profile political figures also weighed in on the controversy, with Denmark's culture minister, Zenia Stampe, condemning the show as a clear violation of TV2's own ethical guidelines. Stampe told Danmarks Radio that participants have the right to know the framework and theme of recordings they engage in, noting that TV2 failed in its responsibility as a public service broadcaster. The prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, described the situation as a rather unfortunate affair, urging the country to reflect on what journalistic media outlets should publish. Her comments underscored the government's concern over the erosion of ethical standards in modern media.

Corporate Accountability And Investigation

TV2 has launched an internal investigation to determine how the project was given the green light despite its controversial nature. Ulla Pors, the chief content officer at TV2, stated that the series should never have been made or broadcasted, acknowledging the severity of the error. The broadcaster removed the episodes from all its services immediately after the backlash peaked, signaling a decisive move to distance itself from the program. This rapid response indicates a recognition of the public's anger and a desire to restore trust in the network's editorial integrity.

Kasper Fredshavn, CEO of Drive Studios, the production company behind the series, apologized to Wallbridge and admitted that the format went too far. He expressed regret that the team failed to understand Wallbridge's personal situation, even after filming had wrapped. Fredshavn emphasized that their intention was to create a different type of comedy series, but the execution crossed ethical boundaries. Many individuals who contributed to the illusion have since expressed remorse for their roles in the deception, acknowledging the harm caused by their participation.

Aftermath And Future Implications

Rasmus Wallbridge has kept a low profile since the show's airing, choosing to focus on his personal life and upcoming professional projects. Although he was shown laughing during the reveal of the prank, some viewers accused the producers of recycling footage to soften the narrative. Reports indicate that Wallbridge was followed by a psychologist throughout the four months and was given the option to veto the series' broadcast after filming ended. Despite these safeguards, the experience has left a lasting impact on his public perception and private life.

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The incident has sparked a broader debate about the limits of entertainment and the rights of individuals in reality television. Critics argue that the format exploited Wallbridge's trust and personal vulnerabilities for ratings, raising questions about consent in media production. The controversy serves as a cautionary tale for broadcasters and production companies, highlighting the need for rigorous ethical oversight. As the investigation proceeds, the media industry in Denmark may face renewed pressure to implement stricter regulations to protect participants from similar treatments.