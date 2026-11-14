Stranger Things Lost Sister, Game of Thrones Finale and More Bad TV Episodes That Ruined Perfect Shows

Explore iconic series like Game of Thrones and Stranger Things where single weak episodes disrupted narrative momentum and altered their historical standing in television history.

Achieving narrative perfection across every single installment is an exceptionally rare feat in the television industry. While many acclaimed series dominate critical lists and secure spots on the best TV shows of all time, they often suffer from isolated weak points. These specific moments can disrupt viewer engagement and leave a lasting negative impression on a show's overall legacy. A bad episode in a great TV show can show up at any point throughout its run, and it has become quite common for good shows to have bad finales. In many cases, that last episode becomes the show's only weak one, which definitely leaves an unpleasant mark on the show's reputation.

The seventh episode of the second season of Stranger Things, titled Chapter Seven: The Lost Sister, represents a significant misstep for the Netflix original series. This installment removed the primary cast from their familiar setting in Hawkins, Indiana, to follow Eleven, portrayed by Millie Bobby Brown, on a journey to Chicago. The plot centers on her search for a fellow subject from the Hawkins Lab, identified as Kali, played by Linnea Berthelsen. Kali serves as a mentor figure who helps Eleven understand and master her supernatural abilities before the character decides to return to her friends. The episode is widely criticized for its jarring tonal shift, the introduction of a new narrative thread that felt disconnected from the main plot, and its disruption of the season's established pacing.

Also read Slow Horses Season 6 Tops Weekend TV Charts as Dexter and From Release New Episodes

Although the character of Kali later reappears in the fifth season and Eleven's training provides some utility to the overarching story, the episode remains the weakest entry in the show's run due to its lazy writing and lack of relevance to the core conflict. It failed to maintain the rhythm of the show despite taking viewers outside of Hawkins. What makes these episodes bad are lazy writing, characters not acting like themselves, bottle stories, or filler ones to meet a specific episode count. Most of these episodes are skippable, but others eventually served some purpose in their shows. The Lost Sister episode took viewers outside of Hawkins, which isn't bad, but it failed to maintain the rhythm of the show.

The final installment of Game of Thrones, titled The Iron Throne, is frequently cited as one of the most disappointing conclusions in television history. Serving as the sixth and final episode of the eighth and final season, this episode details the aftermath of Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke, destroying King's Landing. The narrative resolves the central conflict by revealing that Bran Stark, portrayed by Isaac Hempstead-Wright, has been elected the new ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. Sansa Stark, played by Sophie Turner, is crowned the Queen in the North, while Arya Stark, played by Maisie Williams, departs to explore the uncharted Sunset Sea. The episode faced intense backlash for its rushed pacing, which failed to provide adequate resolution for complex character arcs.

Critics and audiences highlighted out-of-character decisions and unsatisfying solutions, particularly regarding the selection of Bran as King. The decision to make Bran the King of Westeros was heavily criticized, and the episode had many out-of-character moments. Despite these flaws, the series remains a landmark achievement in fantasy television, though this finale significantly tarnished its reputation among fans. Game of Thrones had a divisive final season, and unfortunately, its series finale became its worst episode. It covers the aftermath of the destruction of King's Landing brought by Daenerys and finally reveals who becomes the leader of the Seven Kingdoms.

Advertisement

Lost, the mystery drama series, experienced a notable decline in quality during its third season with the episode Stranger in a Strange Land. As the ninth episode of that season, it focuses on the group including Kate Austen, played by Evangeline Lilly, Karl, played by Blake Bashoff, and Sawyer, played by Josh Holloway, as they attempt to return to the main beach camp. Simultaneously, Jack Shephard, portrayed by Matthew Fox, attempts to save Juliet from execution. The episode relies heavily on flashbacks that explore the origin of Jack's tattoos, a subplot that critics argued offered no meaningful development to the character or the main story.

The origin of Jack's tattoos doesn't offer anything to the story or to Jack's development, and the island storyline doesn't bring the plot forward, either. Damon Lindelof, the co-creator of the series, has openly admitted that this specific episode is the worst in the show's history. The lack of forward momentum and the focus on redundant backstory elements made it a skippable entry that failed to contribute to the broader narrative. Lost also had one of the most controversial TV finales of all time, but the episode that almost ruined the show came a lot earlier, in season three.

The sixth episode of the third season of The Mandalorian, titled Guns For Hire, is considered a low-stakes distraction that disrupted the final season's momentum. In this episode, Din Djarin, played by Pedro Pascal, and Bo-Katan Kryze, played by Katee Sackhoff, travel to the planet Plazir-15. Their objective is to locate Bo-Katan's former Mandalorian Nite Owl fleet. However, they are instead asked to assist the planet's rulers in neutralizing malfunctioning Imperial and Separatist droids. This side quest introduces a tone that does not align with the serious political and military struggles presented elsewhere in the season.

Critics noted that the episode felt like a filler installment designed to meet episode counts rather than advance the plot. The lack of significant stakes and the deviation from the main storyline regarding Din Djarin's return to Mandalore made it a weak point in an otherwise highly regarded series finale arc. The Mandalorian's bad episode comes in its third and final season, and it sees Din Djarin and Bo-Katan traveling to Plazir-15 to find her former Mandalorian Nite Owl fleet. It is a low-stakes episode compared to the rest of the show, with a side quest that disrupts the season's storyline.

Avatar: The Last Airbender, widely regarded as one of the finest animated series ever produced, includes an episode titled The Great Divide that stands out as a narrative failure. As the eleventh episode of the first season, the story follows Aang and his companions as they explore the Great Divide, described as the world's largest canyon. The central conflict involves Aang mediating a dispute between two Earth Kingdom tribes. Rather than resolving the issue through direct engagement or diplomacy, Aang resolves the conflict by lying to both groups. This approach is viewed as a lazy writing choice that undermines the character's growth and the show's themes of honesty and responsibility.

Advertisement

While the episode adds variety to the first season's journey, it lacks the depth and character development present in other installments. It serves as a reminder that even meticulously planned franchises can produce subpar content that does not align with their usual high standards. Avatar was not safe from having a bad episode. The Great Divide follows Aang and company as they venture into the Great Divide. Aang is faced with a conflict between two Earth Kingdom tribes, and he ends it by lying to them. This has been criticized for being a questionable move from Aang and very out of character.

How I Met Your Mother suffered from a similarly problematic finale titled Last Forever. This two-part series finale brings closure to the stories of Ted, Marshall, Lily, Barney, and Robin, and finally reveals who the mother is. However, it also reveals that she is dead, and Ted ultimately ends up with Robin. It is a disappointing episode and finale, which undoes years of character development and has the worst payoff of a years-long mystery. The super-sized episode is widely regarded as one of the worst TV finales of all time.

Friends also struggled with a bad episode in season nine titled The One In Barbados. This episode is notably bad for being the beginning of the show's worst couple: Rachel and Joey. The group travels to Barbados for Ross' conference, and while he and Charlie grow closer, so do Rachel and Joey. Meanwhile, Phoebe rejects marriage proposals but stays with Mike. The episode suffers from boring subplots and terrible set design that couldn't effectively sell the idea that they were no longer in New York City.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer features Beer Bad as a terrible episode where Buffy gets drunk on Black Frost beer, which turns out to be a warlock's potion. The beer turns its drinkers into Neanderthals, including Buffy. This episode is clearly an anti-drinking message but done badly, as it doesn't fit the show's tone and the season's story. It falls more into uncomfortable to watch territory rather than just being a bad and uneventful episode. The source of conflict being a beer with a magical potion and its effects are so bad they aren't even funny.

Breaking Bad includes the episode Fly, which sees Walt and Jesse trying to catch a fly in the lab as Walt fears it could contaminate their product. In the process, Walt and Jesse talk about their families, as well as Jane's death. This episode is criticized for being a weaker episode compared to the rest of the show, with a slower pace and minimal progression. While many viewers disliked the fly storyline, others have found meaning in it as a symbol of guilt. It remains a contentious entry in the canon of the acclaimed crime drama.

The Sopranos episode Christopher will remain its worst entry despite the show's status as one of the best TV shows of all time. This episode sees Silvio leading the crew to sabotage Native Americans protesting the Columbus Day Parade, as he believes their actions are insulting to Italian-Americans. The episode has been criticized for its messy, overstuffed, and uneventful plot, out-of-character behavior, and weird pacing. It stands as a stark example of how even the most respected dramas can falter in individual episodes.