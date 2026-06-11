TV Shows Use Robots to Explore the Nature of Humanity

TV shows often use robots to explore the nature of humanity, often revealing surprising answers to the question of what it means to be human. Robot characters with human elements often have a head start and a ready-made plotline when their human and synthetic sides clash.

Robots make some of the most iconic sci-fi movie characters of all time, from Arnold Schwarzenegger 's Terminator to the recent Roz in The Wild Robot .

While the best sci-fi movie robots make an undeniable impact, TV shows often give viewers more of a chance to get to know these characters. Many sci-fi TV masterpieces use robots to question what it means to be human, which often reveals surprising answers. Robot characters with human elements, like Cliff Steele in Doom Patrol, often have a head start and a ready-made plotline when their human and synthetic sides clash.

The experiences of characters who are fully synthetic can turn a funny moment into a hilarious one and a creepy show into a terrifying one





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