TV Shows That Surpass Their Book Counterparts

An exploration of five television adaptations that critics and fans argue are superior to their original literary sources, examining how expanded narratives, character development, and modernized settings enhance the storytelling.

While the original books are often superior to their adaptations, these ten TV shows exceed the expectations set by their source material. Book-to-TV adaptations are nothing new, dating back to the advent of the medium.

However, most of the time, it holds true that the original story is better. Just look at The Secret Circle and Hemlock Grove, both of which were butchered.

Then there are examples like Netflix's controversial series 13 Reasons Why, which is already based on a problematic book, yet it still makes it worse on screen. However, there are miracle exceptions. Occasionally, shows pop up that defy the odds. They provide more compelling plots, deeper characters, and more interesting themes.

These popular TV shows are so great that they surpass their source material. Dexter While the books grow repetitive, the Dexter TV show remains fresh, adding more variety to the storylines. The supporting characters feel more developed. Michael C. Hall makes Dexter feel so real that he could practically walk off the screen into reality.

The adaptation also removes frustrating book lore. Namely, Dexter in the Dark gives the Dark Passenger a supernatural origin, which lessens Dexter's impact as a villain. The TV show scrubs this mistake. The only major area where the books beat the show is that the adaptation plays a little fast and loose with Harry's Code.

Considering this is a foundational part of the story, it would be better if they had tightened it up. That said, this weakness isn't enough to change the fact that the Dexter TV show is better than the books. The 100 The 100 books and TV show are extremely different, so they could easily be seen as separate entities. They share the same basic premise and about four major characters, but nothing more.

That said, The 100 TV show thrives whereas the books flounder - sometimes hitting and sometimes really missing the mark. The onscreen adaptation shifts the story from a teen romance set in a dystopian world to a brutal, bleak survival story. The writing style underestimates the intelligence of young teens, who are the target audience. The books' storylines get wrapped up too quickly and easily.

Luckily, the tone and story are darker on screen, with a sense of never-ending dread and wartime terror. The biggest positives of the book over the TV show are that Bellamy and Clarke are endgame, and there's more class commentary. Interview With The Vampire Perhaps the most controversial choice on this list is Interview with the Vampire. I love both the books and the TV versions, but the series fixes some elements of the story that haven't aged well.

The AMC+ show makes Louis and Lestat's relationship explicitly gay from the start, rather than keeping it subtextual. Interview with the Vampire shifts the setting from the 18th to the 20th century. We need to root for Lestat and Louis as characters, and that's hard when one is a slave owner and both feed on slaves. The 1920s setting removes a flaw that could've doomed the TV show.

The most divisive change is Claudia's age, but Anne Rice made that choice first when writing the movie. Moreover, making her 14 allowed her to play a larger, more active role, which benefited the story. The Queen's Gambit The Netflix miniseries and the book by Walter Tevis are extremely similar, with mostly the same characters and dialogue.

However, the show starring Anya Taylor-Joy edges out the book for three reasons. First, The Queen's Gambit isn't the most accessible. I am a chess nerd, so I could visualize the games described in the book.

However, less familiar audiences benefit from a TV show's visual medium. Additionally, Beth Harmon is a complex and unlikable antihero in both formats.

However, Anya Taylor-Joy's performance makes it easier to invest in her story. Finally, the show gives supporting characters more development. The only change that didn't help the story is the choice to have the men from earlier in her life root her on at the end.

However, the benefits of the TV show far outweigh the single downfall. The Handmaid's Tale The Handmaid's Tale is a brilliant book, but it suffers from the fact that the readers really only experience the story from Offred's very limited perspective. The other characters don't really feel fully fleshed out, acting more as props or archetypes. Luckily, the already wonderful dystopian book became an even more incredible TV show by expanding the narrative beyond Offred.

The Hulu series explores the experiences of many women in Gilead. By widening the scope, audiences can get a better understanding of the horrifying society. The oppression feels much heavier when it's not just one person's account but that of multiple women from different backgrounds. What's more, by expanding the TV show, viewers can see the actual consequences of the resistance. Ultimately, the story feels more tangible as a TV show





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