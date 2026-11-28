Explore five television series that mirror the surreal, satirical tone of Gary Larson's Far Side comics, from I Think You Should Leave to Severance.

Gary Larson's iconic comic strip The Far Side remains a cultural touchstone for its unique blend of absurdity, dark humor, and surreal observation. Television creators have long sought to replicate this specific tonal balance, resulting in several acclaimed series that channel the comic's distinctive voice. These programs do not merely parody their subjects but hold a satirical mirror up to society with the same sharp, visual wit found in Larson's work. The following series represent the pinnacle of this stylistic inheritance, offering viewers experiences that are as intellectually stimulating as they are hilarious.

I Think You Should Leave Breakthrough

Tim Robinson's sketch comedy series I Think You Should Leave, which premiered in 2019, stands as one of the most innovative entries in the genre. While Robinson has appeared in various projects including HBO's The Chair Company and the 2024 film Friendship, this specific show served as his breakout vehicle for mainstream audiences. The series has permeated internet culture so deeply that its most cringe-inducing sketches have been shared countless times as memes. This format allows for a comedic style that mirrors The Far Side by highlighting the ridiculousness of arbitrary social rules through awkward, physical gags.

Also read Steelers team president chooses side in Aaron Rodgers, Mike McCarthy split

Don't Hug Me I'm Scared Puppets

The TV adaptation of Don't Hug Me I'm Scared, released in 2022, transforms its earlier YouTube origins into a surreal, dark comedy featuring puppet characters. The narrative follows Red Guy, Yellow Guy, and Green Duck as they navigate intensely dark topics such as death and time. This series delivers subliminal messages and unsettling content that pushes the boundaries of traditional comedy. While it is significantly more intense than The Far Side, it shares the same commitment to existential dread wrapped in a surreal package. The show exemplifies how digital media has reshaped viewer engagement with avant-garde humor.

It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Legacy

It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia has maintained its status as a comedy staple since 2005, running for over twenty years. The show frequently tests the boundaries of appropriateness, often crossing into dark and offensive territory to achieve its comedic goals. This fearless approach has allowed it to tackle a wide array of social, cultural, and political issues through the eyes of its selfish, unlikeable protagonists. The central cast, including Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito, creates a dynamic that has remained consistently engaging. Their willingness to go where other shows will not has secured a legacy comparable to the enduring impact of Gary Larson's comics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Atlanta Surrealism And Commentary

Donald Glover's series Atlanta, which aired from 2016 to 2022, is widely regarded as one of the finest comedy series of the twenty-first century. As the seasons progressed, the show embraced an increasingly surreal and strange aesthetic that captivated global audiences. Glover, along with co-stars Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz, delivered performances that anchored the show's surreal narrative. The series is known for its top-tier writing and world-building, which allow nuanced social commentary to shine even during its weirdest episodes. Its unique magic has inspired many attempts at replication, yet no other series has successfully captured its specific blend of humor and strangeness.

Severance Corporate Dystopia

Severance, which debuted on Apple TV in 2022, combines sci-fi thriller elements with sharp comedic timing. The series is set in a surreal alternate reality where employees at the corporation Lumon can split their consciousness between work and personal life. Stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, John Turturro, and Zach Cherry navigate a plot where this separation leads to chaotic and sinister outcomes. The show explores the mysterious nature of Lumon's operations, raising the stakes with each bingeable season. This blend of tense drama and absurdist humor mirrors the genre-bending nature of The Far Side, offering a chilling yet funny critique of corporate control.