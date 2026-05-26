TV Series Finale Criticisms and Comparisons

The post discusses the increasing divisiveness of TV series finales and compares the endings of 'The Walking Dead', 'Stranger Things', and 'Game of Thrones'. It highlights the challenges these popular shows face in wrapping up storylines while still holding the attention of the audience, and compares the endings to a highly criticized finale.

Saying goodbye to our favorite stories is never easy, but TV finales are becoming more divisive than ever, and some of the biggest examples are.

It's difficult to end any series, and that's especially true of hugely popular hits. It's impossible to please everyone, and the expectations are sky high with such titles, resulting in criticisms being leveraged at their endings, whether they're earned or not. It doesn't help that streaming-era shows lean into shorter seasons and are still mastering their pacing. The series finales of all three shows have their issues, some of which overlap.

There's one that stands out as the most disappointing, however, and that's why people keep comparing other controversial endings to it. The Wall Street Journal analyzes how all three series struggle with their endings, leaving fans divided





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TV Series Finale Divisiveness Criticisms Comparison Breaking Down Popular Shows

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