TV Sequel Shows That Surpassed Their Originals

Sequel TV shows rarely outshine the series that inspired them, but The Flash, The Originals, Better Call Saul, and Star Trek: The Next Generation show how a follow-up can improve on its source.

TV sequel shows are rarely judged to be better than the original series they follow. Viewers may enjoy a follow-up, but few regard it as an improvement on the show that launched the franchise. According to a feature on the topic, the feat is even rarer for television than for the big screen, where a handful of film sequels have earned strong reputations of their own.

Delivering two excellent series is difficult enough. Making the second show an improvement over the first is harder still. The feature highlights a group of sequel shows that expand a franchise's universe and lore, adopt a markedly different tone, explore other elements of the franchise, and bring supporting characters from the original into the spotlight.

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How Sequel Shows Expand the Franchise Universe

Sequel shows expand their franchises by widening the world and deepening its history. They can shift tone, move the story to new places, and give more time to characters who were only supporting players in the original series. That broader scope is what separates a follow-up with its own identity from a simple continuation.

The feature notes that many sequel shows have failed. It names The Flash, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Black Lightning as examples of spin-off or sequel series that did not reach the level of their predecessors. Its discussion of the sequel shows that succeeded therefore stands out as a comparatively rare group.

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The Flash is presented as a case where the sequel built on a foundation laid elsewhere. Its Season 2 introduced Barry Allen and gave him superpowers that turned him into The Flash, a development that sparked his own series. The feature says the spin-off delivered significantly better special effects than its origin, and that its lighter tone was a welcome change. Grant Gustin is praised for a great performance in the lead role, while the supporting cast, including the villains, often stood out.

Which Sequel Shows Are Considered Better Than Their Originals

The Originals is cited as a sequel that many viewers regard as stronger than its source. The series took the most powerful vampire family introduced in The Vampire Diaries, moved them to New Orleans, and picked up what the future held for the Mikaelson clan. The feature says it did so while feeling significantly more mature in its themes.

According to the feature, The Originals benefited from Klaus being a fascinating protagonist who constantly toed the line between becoming a better person and doing heinous things. Elijah, Rebekah, Freya, Marcel, and Hayley are all described as receiving strong character development over time. The lore and mythology also stand out, and the New Orleans setting is described as almost its own character.

Better Call Saul is described as both a prequel and a sequel. The feature says it mainly follows Jimmy McGill's transition into Saul Goodman while also showing what happened to Saul after the events of the earlier series. Bob Odenkirk is praised as masterful in the lead role, and Rhea Seehorn is described as just as good as Kim Wexler. The feature argues that the show works as a captivating legal drama while offering a different view of its predecessor's world.

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Star Trek: The Next Generation is presented as a sequel that took a different route from the original. The feature says it had a more intellectual and philosophical tone that defined the franchise going forward, stronger production values, and a deeper ensemble cast. While viewers love the main characters of the original series, such as Captain Kirk and Spock, the sequel gave audiences a broader group of characters to follow.

Why Choosing a Winner Depends on the Viewer

Deciding which show is better depends on what a viewer wants from a series. The feature argues that most of the shows it lists are difficult to rank because both the original and the sequel are known for high quality. Preferences about tone, pacing, and focus often determine the verdict more than any objective measure.

Viewers seeking campy space adventures and fast-paced storytelling may prefer one kind of series, while those who want a more intellectual and philosophical experience may favor another. Fans who prioritize serialized storytelling and deeper lore may also reach a different conclusion, since the feature notes that even filler episodes in some sequels felt essential to watch.

The feature concludes that sequel shows that expand their universes, change tone, and give supporting characters real development are the most likely to earn a place alongside their originals. For readers exploring the list, the practical takeaway is that a sequel's strengths depend on whether it offers the story, characters, and atmosphere that they value most.