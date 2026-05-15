TV Reboots: Iconic '80s Shows That Could Use A Revival

The article discusses the resurgence of TV reboots and the potential for reviving classic shows from the 1980s. It highlights shows like Malcolm in the Middle, Frasier, and Scrubs that have been revived, as well as the idea of rebooting shows like Family Ties, Murder, She Wrote, and ALF.

It seems as if the fad of TV reboots is never going out of fashion. In recent years, classic shows like Malcolm in the Middle, Frasier, and Scrubs have come back from the dead, while Ryan Coogler's The X-Files reboot promises to blend the show's original cast with new faces.

However, among all the iconic TV shows coming back to life from time to time, there are some great shows from the 1980s specifically that have yet to be revived or rehashed for a modern audience. In the case of some of these iconic '80s shows, they could desperately use a new revival, remake, or reboot to fix some of their issues, while others might actually feel more topical now than they were over 40 years ago.

Though it'd be hard to imagine some or all of these shows without certain cast members, getting to see them reimagined for a new era would feel a lot fresher than most of the classic shows getting new seasons as of late. Family Ties The Modern Family Sitcom Could Use A Topical Edge Family Ties is one of the most underrated '80s sitcoms, mostly because one of its stars, Michael J. Fox, would go on to star in the blockbuster Back to the Future franchise.

However, the show was a fascinating examination of family dynamics in a tense political climate, mainly focusing on the Keaton family, whose parents' pasts as ex-hippies conflict with their son Alex's involvement in the Young Republicans. Though a series like Family Ties would maybe not appeal to many audiences today, given a mega-conservative Alex in 2026 would likely cause a divisive response from viewers.

However, Fox's performance showed that a character like this could be extremely likable, and perhaps could even bridge the gap between real-life families disrupted by political divides. Murder, She Wrote Angela Lansbury's Shoes Are Hard To Fill, But Many Are Trying Suggesting that a reboot of Murder, She Wrote should exist without the late, great Angela Lansbury is sacrilege to many.

However, the crime procedural centered on Jessica Fletcher, an author of mystery novels, proved engaging enough to last 12 seasons from 1984 to 1996. However, a film adaptation of the series starring Jamie Lee Curtis in Lansbury's iconic role is already on the way, after the reboot delayed its release date to avoid a major box office battle. Maybe it's not so far-fetched an idea to revive Murder, She Wrote with a new cast.

A reboot starring Octavia Spencer as a brand-new protagonist nearly got off the ground in the 2010s, although it did not receive Lansbury's blessing. There are still plenty of actors working today who'd be great as a potential lead: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lisa Ann Walter, Sarah Snook, the list goes on and on





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TV Reboots Classic Shows Family Ties Murder She Wrote ALF

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