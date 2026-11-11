TV psychic Gary Pammen faces £220k legal bill after losing will dispute

High Court ruling leaves psychic Gary Pammen, known as The Cockney Bard, liable for over £220,000 in legal costs after twice losing his challenge to his father's estate, leaving him effectively penniless.

Gary Pammen, the TV psychic and poet better known as The Cockney Bard, has found himself in a costly position after two unsuccessful legal battles over his late father's estate. The High Court has ruled that Pammen must pay more than £220,000 in court costs, leaving the 65‑year‑old effectively penniless. The decision follows a previous judgment that upheld the validity of the 2016 will and ordered Pammen to cover £216,000 in expenses.

Will dispute and court outcome

Pammen contested the will drafted by his father, Terrance Pammen, in 2016, arguing that the deceased lacked testamentary capacity due to cognitive decline. The estate, valued at £451,840, was primarily tied to a £440,000 home in Stratford, east London, and was left to Terrance's daughter Tracy and granddaughter Paige. Pammen claimed the will "completely disinherited" his siblings and himself. Judge Simon Monty rejected these claims, citing expert testimony that Terrance was of sound mind when the will was signed. Pammen was ordered to pay the legal costs associated with the case.

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Gary Pammen's appeal and financial impact

Undeterred, Pammen filed an appeal with the High Court, alleging a miscarriage of justice. The appeal was dismissed, and the additional legal fees pushed his total debt over £220,000. Pammen, who represents himself in court, offered to repay the debt "at a rate of a pound a week" but remains unable to do so. He described himself as "penniless" and stated that he did not need a crystal ball to see the outcome.

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Family dynamics and defence of the will

Tracy and Paige defended the will, insisting their father was mentally sharp when he drafted it. They noted that Terrance worked at a supermarket and continued to manage his affairs for up to three years after the will was written. An independent psychiatrist confirmed that Terrance retained "full testamentary capacity" until 2017 or 2018. Tracy rejected Pammen's allegations of bank‑account raiding, calling them "nonsense."

What comes next for Pammen

With the appeal dismissed, Pammen faces the burden of repaying the court's costs from a dwindling personal income. While he has expressed love for his father and has maintained daily phone contact before the estate was settled, the legal outcome leaves him with little financial security. The case highlights the potential financial risks for public figures who pursue family disputes in court.