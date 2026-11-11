TV Psychic Faces £220,000 Court Costs After Losing Inheritance Battle

Gary Pammen, a TV psychic, has been ordered to pay over £220,000 in legal costs after twice losing a fight to challenge his late father's will, leaving him financially strained.

Gary Pammen, a television psychic known as the Cockney Bard, has been left with more than £220,000 in court costs after a second legal defeat over his late father's estate. The 65‑year‑old, who lives in Norfolk, has described himself as penniless and has offered to pay the debt at a rate of a pound a week.

Inheritance Dispute Over Stratford Home

The core of the dispute centers on a £451,840 estate that included a £440,000 house in Stratford, east London. Terrance Pammen, who died aged 83 in May 2022, left the property and all remaining cash to his daughter Tracy and granddaughter Paige, excluding Gary and his other siblings. Gary challenged the will in 2021, arguing that his father lacked testamentary capacity when the will was drafted in 2016.

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Judge Simon Monty upheld the will in June, finding that Terrance was of sound mind and had clear intentions about his estate. The judge ordered Gary to pay £216,000 in legal costs, a figure that rose to over £220,000 after the appeal.

Arguments Presented by Gary Pammen

Gary claimed that Terrance was suffering from documented cognitive impairment and progressive confusion at the time the will was signed. He alleged that his father was unaware of the will's contents and that Tracy had "raided" the family bank accounts in his final years. Gary also said he spoke to his father daily by phone and that there was no clear reason for his disinheritance.

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In his appeal, Gary described the decision as a "great miscarriage of justice" and said he did not need a crystal ball to predict the outcome. He represented himself in court and maintained that the will was invalid because of his father's mental state.

Defence of the Will by Tracy and Paige

Tracy and Paige defended the will by stating that Terrance was "totally sharp" when he drafted it and that he had firm views about his estate. They pointed out that Terrance was still working at a supermarket when he made the will and continued to do so for up to three years afterward.

Their barrister, Tom Gosling, cited expert evidence from a psychiatrist confirming that Terrance had testamentary capacity in 2016. He noted that although Terrance was later diagnosed with dementia in 2020, there were no signs of memory loss until 2017 or 2018.

Financial Impact and Future Outlook

The legal costs have pushed Gary into a precarious financial position, with his total bill exceeding £220,000. He has offered to pay the debt at a modest rate, but the court has not yet set a payment schedule. The case highlights the potential financial risks of challenging a will, especially when the defendant is a public figure with limited resources.

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Gary's appeal was dismissed, and the High Court has not scheduled any further proceedings. The outcome leaves Gary with a substantial debt and no immediate recourse to recover the estate he believes he was entitled to.